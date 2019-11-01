County crew work

Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for November 4, 2019 through November 7, 2019 for the Engineer’s Department. All dates shown are weather permitting.
ROAD CLOSURES CULVERT REPLACEMENTS
Monday, November 4th
Duck Run Rd. (CR33) in Rush Township at the .001, 1.179 & 1.258 mile markers between McDermott Pond Creek and
Inskeep will be closed from 7:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. County Engineer’s crew will be replacing culverts.
Tuesday, November 5th
Duck Run Rd. (CR33) in Rush Township at the 1.309, 1.627 & 1.790 mile markers between McDermott Pond Creek and
Inskeep will be closed from 7:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. County Engineer’s crew will be replacing culverts.
Wednesday, November 6th
Duck Run Rd. (CR33) in Rush Township at the 1.936 & 2.003 mile markers between McDermott Pond Creek and Inskeep
will be closed from 7:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. County Engineer’s crew will be replacing culverts.
Thursday, November 7th
Duck Run Rd. (CR33) in Rush Township at the 2.172 & 2.500 mile markers between McDermott Pond Creek and Inskeep
will be closed from 7:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. County Engineer’s crew will be replacing culverts.
CLEARING RIGHT-OF-WAY
Monday, November 4th through Thursday, November 7th
Cockrell’s Run Rd. (CR25) in Valley Township will be closed to thru traffic from 7:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. in various
locations. Local traffic only will be maintained.
Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or you can visit us on the web at SciotoCountyEngineer.org.