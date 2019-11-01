County crew work

Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for November 4, 2019 through November 7, 2019 for the Engineer’s Department. All dates shown are weather permitting.

ROAD CLOSURES CULVERT REPLACEMENTS

Monday, November 4th

Duck Run Rd. (CR33) in Rush Township at the .001, 1.179 & 1.258 mile markers between McDermott Pond Creek and

Inskeep will be closed from 7:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. County Engineer’s crew will be replacing culverts.

Tuesday, November 5th

Duck Run Rd. (CR33) in Rush Township at the 1.309, 1.627 & 1.790 mile markers between McDermott Pond Creek and

Inskeep will be closed from 7:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. County Engineer’s crew will be replacing culverts.

Wednesday, November 6th

Duck Run Rd. (CR33) in Rush Township at the 1.936 & 2.003 mile markers between McDermott Pond Creek and Inskeep

will be closed from 7:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. County Engineer’s crew will be replacing culverts.

Thursday, November 7th

Duck Run Rd. (CR33) in Rush Township at the 2.172 & 2.500 mile markers between McDermott Pond Creek and Inskeep

will be closed from 7:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. County Engineer’s crew will be replacing culverts.

CLEARING RIGHT-OF-WAY

Monday, November 4th through Thursday, November 7th

Cockrell’s Run Rd. (CR25) in Valley Township will be closed to thru traffic from 7:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. in various

locations. Local traffic only will be maintained.

Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or you can visit us on the web at SciotoCountyEngineer.org.