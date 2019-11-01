Commeans graduates basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman William D. Commeans III graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Commeans is the son of David A. Commeans of Beaver, Ohio, and Angee L. Commeans of Minford, Ohio, and brother of Alexis S. Commeans of Minford, Ohio.

He is a 2018 graduate of Minford High School, Minford, Ohio.

Joint Hometown News Service

Defense Media Activity

Fort Meade, MD 20755

(301)222-6243