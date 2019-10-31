Two Portsmouth women arrested on drug charges

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini and Portsmouth Police Chief Robert K. Ware announce that two women from Portsmouth have been arrested on drug charges.

On October 30, 2019 at approximately 1:50p.m., officers with the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force conducted an operation that resulted in the arrests of 21 year old Haleigh Gordon, who claimed to be homeless, and 19 year old Dara Ruggles of 1715 Robinson Ave. Portsmouth, Ohio.

During their arrests, officers seized a large amount of a product being sold as crystal methamphetamine a.k.a “ice” and approximately four grams of suspected crack cocaine.

Both Gordon and Ruggles were charged with Trafficking in a Counterfeit Controlled Substance, a felony of the 4th degree. Gordon was also charged with Possession of Suspected Cocaine, a felony of the 5th degree.

Gordon and Ruggles were placed in the Scioto County Jail and were to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court at 9a.m. on October 31st, 2019.

The case against Gordon and Ruggles will be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony charges.

Sheriff Donini and Chief Ware request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, should phone the Task Force tip line at

(740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.

