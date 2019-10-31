42 Indictments handed down

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 25 and returned 37 Public Indictments. There were 5 Secret Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
Alvin Junion Branham, 47
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Brittan Boulet Fiske, 33
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Eric D. Downey, 41
Wellston, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
Bryan Scott Arnold Blanton, 32
Lucasville, was indicted on:
2 Counts Failure to Appear
Mickael L. Hairston, 29
Columbus, was indicted on:
Trafficking in Cocaine
Possession of Cocaine
Kyle T. Dublin, 41
Columbus, was indicted on:
Trafficking in Cocaine
Possession of Cocaine
Chucky dayquan folley, 22
Trotwood,was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Elisha McKinley, 41
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
David Allen Mcallister, 34
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Receiving Stolen Property
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Jolene Mae Marcum, 40
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Kimberly Boyles, 46
Ashland, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
John T. Austin, 32
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Heroin
Kendra Nichole Jenkins, 27
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Heroin
Tonya Ezzell, 37
Homeless, was indicted on:
Assault
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Tampering with Evidence
Attempted Felonious Assault
Shawn Loyd, 40
Sciotoville, was indicted on:
Abduction
Domestic Violence
Holly K. Rose, 28
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Gerald v. Sparks, II, 36
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Daniel Brian Williams, 45
Otway, was indicted on:
Having Weapons while under Disability
Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle
OVI
Dana M. Williams, 49
Otway, was indicted on:
Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle
Gregory P. Saylor, 27
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Domestic Violence
Johnna Spencer, 33
Lucasville, was indicted on:
2 Counts Burglary
3 Counts Theft
Telecommunications Fraud
2 Counts Forgery
Robert A. Holsinger, Jr., 43
Stout, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in Heroin
Possession of Heroin
Amanda L. Miller, 43
Stout, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in Heroin
Possession of Heroin
Ashley R. Munion, 30
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Inducing Panic
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Shelly Clark-Jordan, 27
Wheelersburg, was indicted on:
Having Weapons while under Disability
Jason S. Miree, 35
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Violating a Protection Order
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Cocaine
Michael B. Cooper, 41
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Possession of Heroin
Devon Chatterton, 21
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
2 Counts Importuning
2 Counts Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles
JOSHUA D. GRAHAM, 26
Minford, was indicted on:
2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs
2 Counts Possession of Drugs
Jacob R. Renner, 36
Chillicothe, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Heroin
Christopher Eldridge, 35
West Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Matthew D. Baker, 38
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Vandalism
Theft
Steven Alan Arthur, II, 28
New Boston, was indicted on:
Domestic Violence
Charles Chester Sanford, 48
West Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer
James D. Lyons, 51
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Breaking and Entering
Shawna lynn frazee, 29
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Heroin