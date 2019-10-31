Posted on by

42 Indictments handed down


Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 25 and returned 37 Public Indictments. There were 5 Secret Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Alvin Junion Branham, 47

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Brittan Boulet Fiske, 33

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Eric D. Downey, 41

Wellston, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

Bryan Scott Arnold Blanton, 32

Lucasville, was indicted on:

2 Counts Failure to Appear

Mickael L. Hairston, 29

Columbus, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine

Kyle T. Dublin, 41

Columbus, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine

Chucky dayquan folley, 22

Trotwood,was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Elisha McKinley, 41

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

David Allen Mcallister, 34

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Receiving Stolen Property

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Jolene Mae Marcum, 40

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Kimberly Boyles, 46

Ashland, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

John T. Austin, 32

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Heroin

Kendra Nichole Jenkins, 27

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Heroin

Tonya Ezzell, 37

Homeless, was indicted on:

Assault

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Tampering with Evidence

Attempted Felonious Assault

Shawn Loyd, 40

Sciotoville, was indicted on:

Abduction

Domestic Violence

Holly K. Rose, 28

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Gerald v. Sparks, II, 36

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Daniel Brian Williams, 45

Otway, was indicted on:

Having Weapons while under Disability

Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

OVI

Dana M. Williams, 49

Otway, was indicted on:

Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

Gregory P. Saylor, 27

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Domestic Violence

Johnna Spencer, 33

Lucasville, was indicted on:

2 Counts Burglary

3 Counts Theft

Telecommunications Fraud

2 Counts Forgery

Robert A. Holsinger, Jr., 43

Stout, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Heroin

Possession of Heroin

Amanda L. Miller, 43

Stout, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Heroin

Possession of Heroin

Ashley R. Munion, 30

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Inducing Panic

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Shelly Clark-Jordan, 27

Wheelersburg, was indicted on:

Having Weapons while under Disability

Jason S. Miree, 35

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Violating a Protection Order

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Cocaine

Michael B. Cooper, 41

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Possession of Heroin

Devon Chatterton, 21

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

2 Counts Importuning

2 Counts Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles

JOSHUA D. GRAHAM, 26

Minford, was indicted on:

2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs

2 Counts Possession of Drugs

Jacob R. Renner, 36

Chillicothe, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

Christopher Eldridge, 35

West Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Matthew D. Baker, 38

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Vandalism

Theft

Steven Alan Arthur, II, 28

New Boston, was indicted on:

Domestic Violence

Charles Chester Sanford, 48

West Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

James D. Lyons, 51

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Breaking and Entering

Shawna lynn frazee, 29

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin