Commissioners discuss EMHA and probation fees

In Thursday’s meeting the Scioto County Commissioners accepted communication from Portsmouth Municipal Court regarding September’s electronic monitoring house arrest (EMHA) invoice. There were 49 defendants for 819 days, with $0 paid by defendants and a total of $11,875.53 paid by the county.

“I think it’s very hard for someone to collect from these defendants,” said Commissioner Mike Crabtree. “I would like to see more of this done in the county because we still have a pretty full jail, and jail space is a vulnerable commodity.”

Commissioners stated that in the future those who are unable to pay EMHA or probation fees may be required to pay off those debts through the work release program.

“That is being pursued heavily by our probation department. We encourage that be across the board, city and county, because this is not fair to our tax payers,” said Commissioner Bryan Davis. “We’re making it completely possible for someone who can’t afford to pay to work off their debts.”

In other matters of business, Commissioners reappointed Gary Dezan to the tuberculosis board and adopted a resolution approving local share of Green Twp. Sidewalk, and ordered Scioto County Engineer to the construct the project in accordance to ORC 5543.10 A.

