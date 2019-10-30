Trio builds community herb garden

Three eighth graders from Girl Scout Troop 477 earned their Silver badge this past summer. They are Annabel Belford, Emma Anderson, and Maddie Williams, who designed and built a herb kitchen garden for Pioneer Village in Wheelersburg.

A Silver Award is the highest award Girl Scout Cadettes can earn. These projects are made for girls to show that they are leaders who are organized, determined, and dedicated to improving their community.

In addition to building the herb garden, the girls also had the responsibility of publicizing, advertising and speaking to the public about the garden. The trio also made an herb cookbook and sold it to help fund their project.

These three girls worked all summer long on their herb kitchen garden and each girl worked on a part of designing and making the cookbook. These Girl Scouts are lead by Connie Ison and Paige Williams, who both helped the girls in each and every aspect of the project.

Speaking with Annabel Belford she said that she had been in Girls Scouts with Ison as her leader for a couple of years. “I loved working together, it made everything a lot easier and more fun. It gets a little more difficult with each level, like the Bronze last year and this year the Silver, it progresses and then if we do a project to obtain the gold, then that would be the most difficult of the three. It was absolutely worth the time doing the project.” Ison said that they laminated the little booklet that Belford made as part of the project and it is separate from the cookbook and that they are going to place it in Pioneer Village next summer.

Annabel Belford’s mom Jamie said, “I think it was good that they did it together, they shared responsibility for things and separated the work between them all, and did separate objectives. Annabel wrote out a booklet on herbs, like their medical uses and the history of different herbs like that and actually drew what each one looked like. It was a lot of time spent, but it was worth it, they did a really good job on the project, it looks really nice, we had a lot of people buy the cookbooks and they had fun doing it.”

Emma Anderson, another of the three girls said, “I think it made it better to work together than if we had done it alone. We each had our own part to do also. I did the history of herbs where they came from and what they were used for.” Anderson continued about how they were going to keep the project going. She said, “We are going continue planting more herbs in the garden and we are selling some herbs. It was a lot of fun and the work wasn’t too much.” Ison said Anderson was also in charge of the publicity and advertising and she made all the signs for the herb garden. Anderson also wrote the forward of the cookbook.

Anderson’s mom Melissa Hamilton said, “I think it was a good learning experience and helped build teamwork. The girls enjoyed it and making the cookbook was one of their favorites. The project gives back to the community and they can go to the garden and use it if they’d like.”

The third Girl Scout who worked on this Silver Award project was Maddie Williams, “I think that it was more fun to do as a team, to build leadership and teamwork in the future, it was just fun hanging out with other girls in the Summer. We were at it almost all Summer. I made the cookbook, got the recipes then I typed the pages and we picked the front cover and things like that. It was really good talking to people at Old Fashioned Days and I went to Girl Scout Camp and one of the topics was public speaking and talking to people and I think that will really help me in the future in talking to people. It was a little bit hard to get together because I go to Wheelersburg and the other two girls go to Minford, but we manage to get together. I’m really proud of the project and I’m glad that we did it.”

Paige Williams, mother of Maddie and Troop leader said, “I think they enjoyed it as a team, it helped them build a good friendship with one another and they learned team building which is very important in any aspect of life, whether it’s Girl Scouts, school or work. They did dive into the work, but there was a little bit of complaining because for one thing, they were learning a lot of new skills they really weren’t used to, like gardening, setting plants out, mulching, using and cutting timber and that was all new to them this Summer. Maddie and I had to spend more time in the garden because we were the closest, so we did more watering of the plants and we had to take our own water with us. I think when they(the girls) saw the fiinished project with the garden and the cookbook and saw how people were enjoying the garden and cookbook on Labor Day, I think they were proud of their efforts. Labor Day was Old Fashioned Day at Pioneer Village and they showcased the garden and told people about it. They sold the cookbooks and they also had samples of herb tea that they handed out free to people. They sold quite a bit of cookbooks and did a really good job showcasing their garden to all the community.”

Ison talked about doing this project this Summer, “We didn’t’ expect July and August to be so dry, which meant more watering was needed.” She continued, “When I sent the project in, it was hand-delivered and I told the people who were to judge, about it and that none of the these girls have probably every done anthying like that before and they weren’t expecting this much work. I also don’t think the girls realized how much herbs are a part of our life and the medical uses of the herbs. I’m thrilled they learned so much and they worked really hard on the project.” She said that the girls did already receive the Silver Medal and she felt that they knew they had received the Silver Award so soon because this project was one of the unusual ones submitted.

Annabel Belford, Emma Anderson, and Maddie Williams, Girl Scouts standing with their kitchen herb garden in Pioneer Village in Wheelersburg https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_girl-scouts-31.jpg Annabel Belford, Emma Anderson, and Maddie Williams, Girl Scouts standing with their kitchen herb garden in Pioneer Village in Wheelersburg Connie Ison (l to r) Maddie Williams and Emma Anderson planting herbs for their kitchen herb garden. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_girl-scouts-anderson1.jpg (l to r) Maddie Williams and Emma Anderson planting herbs for their kitchen herb garden. Connie Ison (l to r) Annabel Belford and Maddie Williams on Labor Day selling their cookbooks and showing off their herbs. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_girl-scouts-belford-williams1.jpg (l to r) Annabel Belford and Maddie Williams on Labor Day selling their cookbooks and showing off their herbs. Connie Ison

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights