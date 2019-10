The Portsmouth Area Jaycees 81st Annual Christmas Parade starts at PHS on Gallia St. And makes it’s way to Valley Wholesale Foods.

Line up is at 5:00 p.m. and the parade starts at 6:00 p.m.

Contact 740-353-6709 to register your group. Or just leave us a message on Facebook.

Monetary and toy donations are accepted from participants for our Christmas Basket Project.

These donations are a HUGE help to our program and are GREATLY appreciated!