Noble Family Farms Fall Vendor Fair
11210 State Route 335 Minford, Ohio 45653
Come join us for our end-of-season Vendor Fair. $8 admission (2 years and younger are free). Admission includes all of the attractions at the fun farm and access to shopping with our vendors.
Current list of vendors:
A Pup & A Tea Cup Company-loose leaf teas & tea products
Goodies & Crafts Galore-homemade candies, wood turned pens, ornaments, art, engraved glass
Nana’s- Farmhouse/primitive decor
Suzy’s Sweets-baked goods
Shelby’s Clothing Lounge-kids clothing
Raney’s Beef Jerky-various flavored beef jerky
Creekside Cabin-bath, body, and hair products
His & Hers Creations-wooden crafts, wreaths, baked goods
Younique-makeup
R & R Dog Treats-dog treats, leashes, bandannas, etc
Sarah’s Sweets-Baked goods
Mamaw Noble’s a Afghans-high quality afghans & scarves
The Crafty Sisters- personalized items
HayCo Creations-pillows, tess, doozies, etc
Lipsense-lipstain
Enchanted Creations- aromatherapy, wax melts, jewelry, etc
Paparazzi- $5 jewelry and accessories
Plunder Designs-unique, personalized jewelry
Usborne Books & More- children’s books
Color Street-dry nail polish strips
Scentsy-scented wax, warmers, etc
Matilda Jane-boutique clothing
Wash & Whimsy-artisan soaps, bath products, & wax melts
Journey’s Edge Farm
LimeLife by Alcone- Skincare & makeup
ReaLynn Project- family support for pregnancy & infant loss
Kettle Korn Kraze-Fresh popped, sweet & salty kettle corn