Noble Family Farms Fall Vendor Fair

11210 State Route 335 Minford, Ohio 45653

Come join us for our end-of-season Vendor Fair. $8 admission (2 years and younger are free). Admission includes all of the attractions at the fun farm and access to shopping with our vendors.

Current list of vendors:

A Pup & A Tea Cup Company-loose leaf teas & tea products

Goodies & Crafts Galore-homemade candies, wood turned pens, ornaments, art, engraved glass

Nana’s- Farmhouse/primitive decor

Suzy’s Sweets-baked goods

Shelby’s Clothing Lounge-kids clothing

Raney’s Beef Jerky-various flavored beef jerky

Creekside Cabin-bath, body, and hair products

His & Hers Creations-wooden crafts, wreaths, baked goods

Younique-makeup

R & R Dog Treats-dog treats, leashes, bandannas, etc

Sarah’s Sweets-Baked goods

Mamaw Noble’s a Afghans-high quality afghans & scarves

The Crafty Sisters- personalized items

HayCo Creations-pillows, tess, doozies, etc

Lipsense-lipstain

Enchanted Creations- aromatherapy, wax melts, jewelry, etc

Paparazzi- $5 jewelry and accessories

Plunder Designs-unique, personalized jewelry

Usborne Books & More- children’s books

Color Street-dry nail polish strips

Scentsy-scented wax, warmers, etc

Matilda Jane-boutique clothing

Wash & Whimsy-artisan soaps, bath products, & wax melts

Journey’s Edge Farm

LimeLife by Alcone- Skincare & makeup

ReaLynn Project- family support for pregnancy & infant loss

Kettle Korn Kraze-Fresh popped, sweet & salty kettle corn