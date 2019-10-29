Council tables wage increase of City Solicitor and Auditor

At Monday evening’s meeting, Portsmouth City Council voted the appropriation of $26,100.00 to replenish the inventory of garbage cans and lids and $3,500 to support Buckeye Elite Basketball High School Tournament.

Two items were added to the agenda with the three reading rule suspended,

an ordinance authorizing the city manager to enter into an easement with Ohio Power Company and an ordinance authorizing the salary ordinance be amended to include the position of Parks and Recreation Director with a salary of $38,000.

authorizing the City Manager to hire an individual to fill the position.

It voted to pass all four items, and elected to table an item which was previously voted no on, the ordinance which would increase wages of City Solicitor, Assistant Solicitor, Legal Secretary Investigator and City Auditor.

Third and final readings were passed on:

$20,000 for fencing and building improvements to the Police Department Firing Range

the appropriation of $15,000.00 the Portsmouth Fire Department received from a BWC Grant Award

the appropriation of $4,875 to Fire Department Safety Equipment Line for the purchase of a dryer.

All remaining items from the agenda were passed for their respective first and second readings.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932