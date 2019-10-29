Thursday storms may lead to November 2 trick-or-treat

The Scioto County Commissioners stated on Tuesday that due to expected foul weather, a backup plan for trick-or-treat night has been put in place. Commissioners stated that an official announcement will be made on Wednesday, but if the heavy rains are still expected on Thursday evening trick-or-treat will be moved from Thursday, October 31 to Saturday, November 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. “It looks like it’s going to rain, and it’s going to rain crazy Thursday night,” said Commissioner Bryan Davis. “We’ll watch the weather until tomorrow, weather patterns can change, and we’ll make the announcement tomorrow.”

Commissioner Davis stated he spoke with Portsmouth City Manager Sam Sutherland to get approval for the reschedule date, and Mayor Williams of the Village of New Boston.

Mayor Williams later contacted Commissioners and stated they had a conflict with the reschedule date and time and therefore, will be making their own announcement Wednesday if trick-or-treat is to be rescheduled for New Boston.

Commissioners stated they expect to make an official decision for Scioto County/Portsmouth on whether or not Thursday’s trick-or-treat will rescheduled by noon on Wednesday.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740)353-3101 Extension 1932

