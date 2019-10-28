Trick or Treat in Scioto County could face a rain delay

In case of rain on Thursday Oct 31st, the alternate day for Trick-or-Treat in Scioto County, the City of Portsmouth, and New Boston will be Saturday November 2nd from 5-7 pm.

Trick-or-treat is still scheduled for Thursday Oct 31st, from 5-7 pm, but the Scioto County Emergency Management Agency as well as other weather sites have advised that the probability of

rain is very high for Thursday afternoon into the evening hours.

We will continue to monitor the weather and we advise the public to stay tuned to the radio and social media sites for your respective governments latest announcements regarding the cancellation of Trick-or-treat on Oct 31st and the re-scheduling to Nov 2nd.