Winter Crisis Program Starts November 1st

The Ohio Development Services Agency and CAO of Scioto County will help income-eligible Ohioans stay warm during the cold winter months. The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program helps eligible Ohioans pay their home energy bill. The benefit is applied directly to a customer’s utility bill or bulk fuel bill. The program runs from November 1st, 2019 until March 31st, 2020. To apply for the program, customers are required to schedule an appointment with CAO of Scioto County. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 740-351-1184. Customers need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment: copies of their most recent energy bills, a photo ID, Social Security cards for all household members, Proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member, proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members, and proof of disability (if applicable). Last year more than 3,500 families in Scioto County were assisted through the Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program. One of the factors that determines eligibility for the Winter Crisis Program is income.

Income guidelines for the 2019-2020 program are as follows: 1 member of household ($21,857.50), 2 members of household ($29,592.50), 3 members of household ($37,327.50), 4 members of household ($45,062.50), 5 members of household ($52,797.50), 6 members of household ($60,532.50), 7 members of household ($68,267.50) and 8 members of household ($76,002.50). For households that exceed 8 members add $7,735 per additional member.