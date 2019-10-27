2019 Shawnee Game Conference November 15

PORTSMOUTH – The 2019 Shawnee Game Conference (SGC) will be hosted over the course of two days this year. Due to its growth in popularity, the SGC will start on Friday, November 15 and wrap up Saturday, November 16.

SGC is devoted to all aspects of gaming, game design, simulation and immersive technology. This year’s conference marks the 17th gaming conference held at Shawnee State to showcase the best work of our students, alumni and the industry’s professionals through interactive sessions, displays and tournament competition.

This year’s keynote speaker is Mimi Page, singer, songwriter, record producer, sound designer and composer. Her music and ethereal vocals have been featured in numerous well-known titles and platforms, including network television shows, video games, film scores, solo albums, and multi-genre artist collaborations. Page’s unique sound compliments visual media and inspires her listeners to explore the expansiveness of their own imagination. To learn more about Page, go to https://www.mimipage.com.

SGC is also happy to welcome Matthew Benson, Founder & CEO of eFuse, as the Esports keynote speaker. eFuse is a professional hub for Esports and video games. In the form of mobile and web application, eFuse validates gamer information and incentivizes professional collaboration in the Esports and video game community. To learn more about Benson and eFuse, go to https://efuse.gg/.

Speakers this year include Jess Brohard (Esports Interviewer/reporter), Tom Caprel (Owner of Hyperion Marketing), Marcus Cenci (SSU Assistant Professor, Art Director and Lead Artist of Madden NFL franchises and Saints Row), Jason Conaway (Co-founder of Exultant), Nicholas Compton (Lead Artist at Verity Integrated Systems), Bastien Lecouffe Deharme ( SSU Assistant Professor, Illustrator at Magic: The Gathering, Art Director of Gods), Dalton Fox (Game Developer, Software Engineer, and Founder of Lightmass Games), Ross Hersemann (Attorney, writer and gamer), Marisa Hike (Artist at MindForge and Sudden Event Studios), Derek Lewis (Senior Technical Artist of Insomniac Games), Nick Rider (Founder of Esports Ohio), Nicholas Rackley ( Vice President of Esports Ohio, Esports Director at Bluffton High School), and George Ziets (Writer & designer).

Three student speakers have also been scheduled to speak at SGC – Caroline Lakatos (Senior, Digital Simulation Engineering), Timothy Steiner (Senior, Digital Simulation Engineering), and Austin Weary (Senior, Content Creator/Community Manager for Gamology).

Other events taking place on conference day include the SGC show floor, which features vendors, video games, and project booths. There will also be an Artist Alley where participants can check out and purchase prints and other artwork. Competitions will also be taking place, as well as a viewing of “Ready Player One.”

Ticket sales are going on now and until November 11. Tickets are $25 for one-day passes or $40 for the weekend pass. Tickets are available online at vrcfa.com or by calling the McKinley Box Office at 740.351.3600 (Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

For those traveling from out of town, stay at the Holiday Inn located in downtown Portsmouth, and mention Shawnee Game Conference to receive a discounted rate. Book your room by calling 740.351.7711.

For full listing of the 2019 SGC schedule, go to www.shawneegamecon.com.

For additional information about the conference, contact Travis Lynn, Conference Chair, at tlynn@shawnee.edu or Jennifer Schackart, Conference Coordinator, at jschackart@shawnee.edu.

Game Conference at Shawnee https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_rsz_ssu_game.jpg Game Conference at Shawnee