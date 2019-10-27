Nine items on Portsmouth City agenda

Portsmouth City Council is set to meet on Monday evening with nine items on the agenda.

Items up for a third reading are An Ordinance authorizing the appropriation of $20,000.00 from Capital Improvement Fund No. 301 to be paid from Land Improvement Cemetery/ Grounds Line for fencing and building improvements to the Police Department Firing Range, an Ordinance authorizing the acceptance and appropriation of $15,000.00 the Portsmouth Fire Department received from a BWC Grant Award into the Fire Department 2019 CIP Safety Equipment Line Item, an Ordinance authorizing the appropriation of $4,875 from CIP Fund No. 301 to Fire Department Safety Equipment Line Item No. 301.223.5307 for the purchase of a dryer, and an Ordinance to amend the Salary Ordinance as amended by Ordinance No. 39 of 2019 based on a wage study/proposal submitted to the office of the City Manager two years ago to reflect wage increases for the positions of City Solicitor, Assistant Solicitor, Legal Secretary Investigator and City Auditor to be effective before the current term of the City Solicitor expires given that the City Solicitor position is not permitted to receive a raise approved during a term and to repeal Ordinance No. 39 of 2019.

An Ordinance authorizing the appropriation of $23,750.00 from Water Fund No. 604 and to be paid from Contractual Line Item No. 604.771.5299 and $23,750.00 from Wastewater Fund

No. 621 to be paid from Contractual Line Item No. 621.725.5299 to complete a Utility Rate and Storm Water Fee Study will be heard for a second reading.

On the agenda for a first reading will be an Ordinance authorizing the appropriation of $26,100.00 from Sanitation Fund No. 631 to replenish the inventory of garbage cans and lids to be paid from Sanitation Miscellaneous, an Ordinance authorizing the appropriation of $75,000.00 from Management Consultants Line Item for a City Master Plan, an Ordinance amending Sections 945.02 – List of City Parks; 945.03(c)(m) – General Rules; 945.04 – Hours of Operation; and 945.99 – Penalties of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Portsmouth, Ohio, and An Ordinance authorizing the appropriation of $3,500 from Community Agencies Line Item No. 101.119.5291 to support Buckeye Elite Basketball High School Tournament.

Those present in council chambers will have the opportunity to speak on items both on and off the agenda.