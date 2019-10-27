Burke Recognized with Spirit of Main Street Award

Sue Burke, president of the Portsmouth Main Street Board of Directors, was presented with the Spirit of Main Street Award by Heritage Ohio at their Annual Preservation and Revitalization Awards Ceremony held on Tuesday.

Burke is a charter member of the organization and chairs the design beautification committee. Her landscaping skills have been tested with overseeing 73 hanging baskets, 60 huge planters in front of businesses, 10 urns in front of murals, 10 large planters at the city building and 6 at the county courthouse. Designs are changed with the seasons and additional holiday décor goes up for holidays : Valentine’s Day, St Patrick’s Day, etc. Burke also worked to honor her friend Ellen Vetter in creating the annual retail event- the Ellen Vetter Chocolate Walk.

Active in the Portsmouth community, Burke has been the Chamber’s Citizen of the Year and Grand Marshall at River Days Parade she is involved with the Scioto County Historical Society and maintains and operates the 1810 House, a local historical city and museum.

The community is accustomed to seeing Sue all hours of the day and night, working to improve her community, by showing tireless spirit. The Spirit of Main Street.

According to Main Street Executive Director, Joseph Pratt, numerous people were excited to give their support to Sue.

“We had over a half-dozen people eager to write letters of recommendation for Sue. Her work is unlike anything I’ve ever seen-both in quality and quantity. Downtown Portsmouth is the way it is because of Sue,” Pratt said. “There are dozens of Main Street Programs across the state and each one competes for the Spirit of Main Street Award each year. Hundreds of people qualify for it. It goes to an individual who embodies the spirit of the Main Street Program and downtown development. We are so proud of our very own Sue Burke for taking the honors this year! She is responsible for all of our beautification and is the lifeblood of downtown. Thank you, Sue Burke!”

The Spirit of Main Street award was created to recognize the achievements of those who go above and beyond to represent their community by Ohio Main Street’s standards, and the award’s selection committee recognized Sue Burke’s tieless support to the Portsmouth Main Street Program for the past 15 years .

This year’s Heritage Ohio Annual Preservation and Revitalization Conference was held in Newark, OH October 22-23, with over 200 participants learning about best practices in the revitalization and preservation field.

Information courtesy of Heritage Ohio

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_burke-vertical.jpg

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

