County roadwork schedule for October 28-30

Monday, October 28

Lang-Slocum Rd. (CR250) in Porter Township at the 1.070 mile marker between Weidner Rd. and St. Rt. 140 will be closed

from 7:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. County Engineer’s crew will be replacing a culvert.

Lick Run Lyra Rd. (CR2) in Vernon Township at the 9.376 mile marker between Howard Furnace and Turkey Foot will be

closed from 7:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. County Engineer’s crew will be replacing a culvert.

Tuesday, October 29

Lang-Slocum Rd. (CR250) in Porter Township at the 1.405 and 1.809 mile markers between Weidner Rd. and St. Rt. 140

will be closed from 7:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. County Engineer’s crew will be replacing culverts.

Pine Creek Rd. (CR10) in Bloom Township at the 0.220 and 2.536 mile markers between Lick Run Lyra and the Scioto

Co./Lawrence Co. line will be closed from 7:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. County Engineer’s crew will be replacing culverts.

Wednesday, October 30

Duck Run Rd. (CR33) in Rush Township at the 0.497 mile marker between McDermott Pond Creek and Owensville Rd. will

be closed 7:30 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. County Engineer’s crew will be replacing a culvert.

Cockrell’s Run Rd. (CR25) in Valley Township at the 3.203 mile marker between Jake Kuhn and Scioto Co./Pike Co. line

will be closed from 12:00 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. County Engineer’s crew will be replacing a culvert.

County/township culvert replacement

Kendall Rd. (TR230) in Harrison Township at the 0.22, 0.34 and 0.44 mile markers will be closed. Distel Construction will

be replacing culverts. Please watch for roadway signs for the road status.

Taylor Hill Rd. (TR235) in Harrison Township at the 1.74 mile marker will be closed. Distel Construction will be replacing

a culvert. Please watch for roadway signs for the road status.

Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S. Scioto County Engineer

Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or you can visit us on the web at SciotoCountyEngineer.org. All dates shown are weather permitting.

