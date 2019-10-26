County roadwork schedule for October 28-30

Monday, October 28
Lang-Slocum Rd. (CR250) in Porter Township at the 1.070 mile marker between Weidner Rd. and St. Rt. 140 will be closed
from 7:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. County Engineer’s crew will be replacing a culvert.
Lick Run Lyra Rd. (CR2) in Vernon Township at the 9.376 mile marker between Howard Furnace and Turkey Foot will be
closed from 7:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. County Engineer’s crew will be replacing a culvert.
Tuesday, October 29
Lang-Slocum Rd. (CR250) in Porter Township at the 1.405 and 1.809 mile markers between Weidner Rd. and St. Rt. 140
will be closed from 7:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. County Engineer’s crew will be replacing culverts.
Pine Creek Rd. (CR10) in Bloom Township at the 0.220 and 2.536 mile markers between Lick Run Lyra and the Scioto
Co./Lawrence Co. line will be closed from 7:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. County Engineer’s crew will be replacing culverts.
Wednesday, October 30
Duck Run Rd. (CR33) in Rush Township at the 0.497 mile marker between McDermott Pond Creek and Owensville Rd. will
be closed 7:30 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. County Engineer’s crew will be replacing a culvert.
Cockrell’s Run Rd. (CR25) in Valley Township at the 3.203 mile marker between Jake Kuhn and Scioto Co./Pike Co. line
will be closed from 12:00 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. County Engineer’s crew will be replacing a culvert.
County/township culvert replacement
Kendall Rd. (TR230) in Harrison Township at the 0.22, 0.34 and 0.44 mile markers will be closed. Distel Construction will
be replacing culverts. Please watch for roadway signs for the road status.
Taylor Hill Rd. (TR235) in Harrison Township at the 1.74 mile marker will be closed. Distel Construction will be replacing
a culvert. Please watch for roadway signs for the road status.
Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or you can visit us on the web at SciotoCountyEngineer.org. All dates shown are weather permitting.