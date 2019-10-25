The Vernon Senior Over 55 Club will hold it’s annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 26, starting at 11 a.m. There will be food – beans, cornbread, and hot dogs, desserts, and drinks. A quilt will be raffled along with lots of door prizes. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 740-574-2690. Some of the ladies who worked on the quilt include: Carole Powell, Eileen Crawford, and Sandy Ramey.

