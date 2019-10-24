OLBH Offers Halloween Safety Tips

Halloween should be a fun night for all ages- creative costumes, artful jack-o-lanterns and lots and lots of candy. Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital (OLBH) is offering advice to help keep the family’s little ghosts and goblins safe this Halloween.

“As Halloween approaches, many young people will be dressing up in their favorite costumes and collecting candy,” said OLBH Chief Medical Officer John Darnell, M.D. “Children should not trick-or-treat far from home and never do so alone. Please trick-or-treat in groups and stay together. Children are excited on Halloween, which may lead to unsafe actions, so make sure a responsible adult stays with your child while out and about.”

Here are a few other tips from OLBH to share with trick-or-treaters so that Halloween can remain focused on the treats:

Costume Safety

• Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors.

• Choose face paint and makeup whenever possible instead of masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision.

• Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers.

• When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls.

Walking Safety

• Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look left, right and left again when crossing and keep looking as you cross.

• Put electronic devices down, keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street.

• Teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

• Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible. Children should walk on direct routes with the fewest street crossings.

• Watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Teach children to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.

Driver Safety Tips

• Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways.

• Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians and on curbs.

• Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.

• Get rid of any distractions – such as phones – in the car to make it easier to concentrate on the road and surroundings.

• Turn headlights on earlier in the day to spot children from greater distances.

• Popular trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Be especially alert for kids during those hours.

For information concerning OLBH, visit BonSecours.com.

(Left to right)Napoli, Jeter, and Ryker Dekarske in costume https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_boys-in-costumes_InPixio.jpg (Left to right)Napoli, Jeter, and Ryker Dekarske in costume Submitted Photo

