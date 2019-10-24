Commissioners weigh in on opiate litigation

Pending opioid legislation was among the popular items of discussion at Thursday’s meeting of the Scioto County Commissioners. From the agenda, Commissioners adopted a resolution for them to remain a member of the Negotiation Class of the National Prescription Opiate Litigation. According to Commissioner Mike Crabtree, and informational meeting was held in Columbus to discuss some of the options the county had moving forward and the consensus was to stay with current legal counsel. Crabtree stated that of the group Scioto County was included in, all parties agreed to remain with their litigators. Crabtree stated that besides these conversations, no decisions or monetary amounts were discussed.

“I think the biggest thing was that the State of Ohio and the Attorney general would like to have control over any or all of the monies that may or may not be awarded. They’ve all got their arguments. Nothing was decided but I think what they wanted to do was to get people to consider using the four state attorney generals,” said Crabtree.

Commissioner Bryan Davis stated he appreciated Commissioner Crabtree going up to Columbus and weighing in on their position.

“Scioto County has absorbed a lot of cost as a result of this and I think the greatest expense has been to our populous, the grief and hurt from loss. The current lives spiraling out of control as we sit here as well. There is also a monetary cost to this and we believe that the expenditures of any award would be best done at the local level. Who best knows what the impact has been than those of our community and where any award would need to be directed to help the negatively cast on us by these drug companies and distributor,” said Davis. “In my personal opinion I think the state needs to keep their hands off of it and the sixth district court feels the same way.”

Commissioner Cathy Coleman stated she appreciated all the work being done by the attorneys, and said she feels that when the information commissioners have been presented with is horrific and shocking and shows that the rural areas were targeted. “I believe that the money should be by the counties that are most effected,” said Coleman.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

