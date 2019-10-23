Halcomb’s connection to ANAD

Abbey Halcomb is a Junior Sociology Major at Shawnee State University and the newest member (pending initiation Thursday) to its sorority, Delta Phi Epsilon Gamma Nu. She was one of the young women who helped raise money and awareness for ANAD (Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders) on Friday by holding signs on the corners of State Route 52 and Chillicothe Street.

Halcomb stated this is her first year in her sorority and after staying to herself for the first two years on campus she said she wanted to give back to Portsmouth. She chose Delta Phi Epsilon because ANAD is one of their big philanthropies.

“I was anorexic in high school and I just try to bring awareness to the communities through my experience,” she said. “I just wanted to come out and empower women and bring some money to it because it is an important organization that helped me.”

Halcomb shared her personal connection to it by telling how she was able to find the help needed.

“First, I feel like every person will still struggle with it because it is like a life long thing,” Halcomb said. “I went to Children’s hospital in Columbus (as a high school Sophomore) and I was there for a month then I did outpatient therapy for a year so that’s how I got help.”

Halcomb encourages those struggling to get help, find supportive people who love you for who you, accept you for who you are, a group that understands and supports you for who you are, and who will tell you to get help and power through it.

“Learn to accept yourself and be happy with who you are, I think that is the biggest thing to overcoming it,” she said. “Stop worrying so much about how you look because looks aren’t everything in life.”

If you would like to donate you can do so by visiting www.anad.org

Her Anorexia struggle started as a high school student