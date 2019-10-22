Beggars raising money for ANAD

Six young women from Shawnee State University’s Delta Phi Epsilon Gamma Nu Chapter on Friday afternoon during the hour of noon were on the corners of Chillicothe Street at Eleventh and Twelfth Streets (near OSCO Industries) were holding signs for donations to support ANAD (Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders). According to www.anad.org, ‘It is the oldest organization aimed at fighting eating disorders in the United States. ANAD assists people struggling with eating disorders such as Anorexia nervosa and Bulimia nervosa and also provides resources for families, schools and the eating disorder community.’

Jordan Keys, Junior at SSU in Nursing, President of Delta Phi Epsilon Gamma Nu Chapter at Shawnee State University stated, “We are raising money for ANAD. We are all about just promoting body positivity and raising awareness for Anorexia and (Bulimia) nervosa.”

“The Sorority has been on SSU campus since 2012 and currently has 32 active members,” said Hannah Bazler, a Sophmore Sociology Major. Many of the members had participated with shifts scheduled at some point between 9-3 p.m.

Layken Phillips, Vice President of Academic Affairs and a Sophmore in early childhood education program stated, “We have two philanthropies, ANAD and we support the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.”

Gamma Nu is holding their annual 65 Roses Gala as a fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation on November 2 at 6 p.m. in the Massie University Center Ballroom, room 230. The community is welcome to attend, there are no age restrictions. Tickets are available on the Delta Phi Epsilon Gamma Nu Facebook page. Advanced tickets are $20 (student tickets $15) and tickets at the door will be $25.

“We have three speakers including families sharing their experience with their children having Cystic Fibrosis,” Bazler said. “We also have people from the medical side on how to deal with it and how technology has evolved over the years.”

The Vice President of Programming had “begged” for other non-profits she has been involved in and the community has really showed their support. She thought this would be a good day to help ANAD.

She added they have teamed up with the SSU baseball team for a movie night. Hocus Pocus will be showing so bring blankets or lawn chairs, popcorn, cocoa and hot cider will be provided by the sorority and baseball team. It is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. with the movie showing at 7 p.m. due to it is the same night as trick or treating. They want to allow everyone enough time to get to the SSU Baseball Field located near Spartan Stadium at Branch Rickey Park, 25 Mary Ann Street, Portsmouth.

Abbey Halcomb, Junior Sociology Major, stated this is her first year in the sorority and she chose Delta Phi Epsilon because ANAD is one of their big philanthropies. After staying to herself for the first two years on campus she said she wanted to give back to Portsmouth.

“I was anorexic in high school and just try to bring awareness to the communities through my experience,” she said. “I just wanted to come out and empower women and bring some money to it because it is an important organization that helped me.”

Halcomb shared her personal connection to it by telling how she was able to find the help needed.

“First, I feel like every person will still struggle with it because it is like a life long thing,” Halcomb said. “I went to Children’s hospital in Columbus (as a high school Sophomore) and I was there for a month then I did outpatient therapy for a year so that’s how I got help.”

Halcomb encourages those struggling to get help, find supportive people who love you for who you, accept you for who you are, a group that understands and supports you for who you are, and who will tell you to get help and power through it.

“Learn to accept yourself and be happy with who you are, I think that is the biggest thing to overcoming it,” she said. “Stop worrying so much about how you look because looks aren’t everything in life.”

The money raised by the young women of Delta Phi Epsilon will go to www.anad.org you can donate by visiting the website.