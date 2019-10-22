Stratten, Brogdon, Fitch resign from boards

The Scioto County Commissioners met on Tuesday for their regularly scheduled meeting after taking a brief hiatus last week. From the agenda, Commissioners accepted the resignations of two members of the Scioto County Airport Authority Board and one member of the Southern Ohio Port Authority. According to Commissioners, Shawn Stratton of SOPA, and Paul Brogdon and Larry Fitch of SOAAB resigned from their respective boards to tend to personal business after many years of serving the board. “We do appreciate all their input and work on the boards over the years,” said Commissioner Bryan Davis.

In other matters of business, commissioners accepted a request from Portsmouth Municipal Court for Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections Jail Diversion Program funds in the amount of $37,776 and communication from the Ohio Department for Taxation regarding permissive sales tax for August 2019. According to commissioners, the amount of $1,059,797.13 is up $1,282.62 from last year.

Commissioners also commented that along with their offices being relocated to the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, commissioners would begin holding their meetings on the third floor as well in a few short weeks.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932