Brennaman named speaker at Jan. 8 Murals Banquet

PORTSMOUTH – Portsmouth Murals proudly announces that retired Cincinnati Reds broadcaster, Marty Brennaman will be the keynote speaker at the 16th Annual Baseball Murals Banquet. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Friends Community Center, 1202 18th Street, Portsmouth. The Social Hour will be at 6:00 p.m. and dinner at 7:00 p.m.

Brennaman, was the play-by-play voice on radio of the Cincinnati Reds since 1974 before retiring in September 2019. In 1974, he was selected from over 200 applicants to succeed Al Michaels as the play-by-play “Voice of the Reds”.

He was enshrined in the broadcasters’ wing of the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY on July 23, 2000. He was the annual recipient of the Ford C. Frick Award, presented annually since 1978.

Prior to his work as a play-by-play voice of the Cincinnati Reds, Brennaman began his broadcasting career with WGHP-TV in High Point, North Carolina, and followed with stints in Salisbury, North Carolina and Norfolk, Virginia. In 1970, he received his first sports play-by-play opportunity, as the radio voice of the Virginia Squires of the ABA. He added baseball to his resume in 1971 calling the action for the baseball AAA Tidewater Mets.

Brennaman has periodically called college basketball games during the NCAA Basketball Tournament and for a short time served as one of the television voices of the University of Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team.

“And this one belongs to the Reds!” – Marty’s legendary quote after the final out of a Reds’ win.

