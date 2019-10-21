New bike activity path in Mound Park

The day could not have been any nicer for the many people that were at Mound Park on Sunday afternoon. This day has been greatly anticipated for quite some time by the members of Connex and the Portsmouth community, because on this Sunday, Connex dedicated the newly installed donor plaza that connects the activity path with Mound Park and features the history of the mounds. What a wonderful way to bring the community together and celebrate the hard work and dedication of those people who put so much into seeing this project through.

Following the dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony, more than 30 local businesses passed out candy to over 1,000 children dressed in Halloween costumes. Additionally, along with trick-or-treating, Connex also set up a safety town, an obstacle course with its own miniature street sign, educating kids on how to safely ride his or her bikes. Each child that rode in the obstacle course received a free helmet. Toni Dengil member of Connex wanted to give special thanks to PHS Art Teacher, April Deacon, her art class and Shop Teacher, Tyler who helped to construct part of the safety town buildings.

Connex is a group that is doing its part to join the community into making Portsmouth great.

Are you interested in becoming a member of Connex? Visit connexmoves.org

Now, the kids who want to ride their bikes have a safe path to do so. If you haven’t seen the new path and the history of the mounds, take a nice autumn walk over to Mound Park and check it out what has been created.

October 20th Donor Plaza dedication and official opening of the activity path at Mound Park. Pictured right to left current Connex board members, Aimee Miller, Nathan Mullins, Heather Adkins, Stormy Hayes, Dawn Scott, Wendi Waugh (board chair), Bill Kirby, Martin McAlister, Leanne Mullins and past board chair and Connex historian, Barb Bradbury. Not Pictured, Current Connex Board Member Lyvette Mosley and Toni Dengel(taking the photo). https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_Connex-ribbon.jpg October 20th Donor Plaza dedication and official opening of the activity path at Mound Park. Pictured right to left current Connex board members, Aimee Miller, Nathan Mullins, Heather Adkins, Stormy Hayes, Dawn Scott, Wendi Waugh (board chair), Bill Kirby, Martin McAlister, Leanne Mullins and past board chair and Connex historian, Barb Bradbury. Not Pictured, Current Connex Board Member Lyvette Mosley and Toni Dengel(taking the photo). Toni Dengel The Safety Town that was set-up at the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Mound Park Sunday. The Art teacher and her students, and shop teacher from Portsmouth High School created the stills. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_safety-town.jpg The Safety Town that was set-up at the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Mound Park Sunday. The Art teacher and her students, and shop teacher from Portsmouth High School created the stills. Toni Dengel

Connex kicks-off ROMP-O-Ween after dedication of Mound Park Donor Plaza

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights