GRACE receives donations

Operation GRACE, the organization which operates locally to provide children impacted by the opioid epidemic with basic necessities, received another donation on Friday by several branches of Edwards Jones Investments. According to operation head Dan Palmer, GRACE received toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, body wash, deodorant, shampoo, socks, underwear, combs, hair brushes, hair bands, and other items which will be distributed to children in the area in need. Donations were given by Crystal Hemmings and Darlene Elliott of Edwards Jones Investments Wheelersburg, John Lewis and JoAnne Sheets, David Furbee, Teresa Ross, Joyce Lambert and Beverly Crabtree of Edward Jones Investments Jackson, Barry Rodbell, Dawn, Joyce & Stephanie Giolitto, Chris Mauk and Lisa Coriell, Jodi High and Kawannah Worthington , Asa Jewett, Laura Lyon, Erica Ford and Cyndie Richards of Edward Jones Investments Portsmouth, and Ron Endicott and April Brown of Edward Jones Investments Waverly.

Palmer extended his thanks to all who donated, and said the donations would bring relief to area children. “I am very appreciative of their generosity to Operation GRACE,” said Palmer.

Darlene Elliott presents donations to Dan Palmer. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_palmer21.jpg Darlene Elliott presents donations to Dan Palmer.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932