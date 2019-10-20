Phipps is volunteer of the month

Claire Phipps Receives Volunteer of the Month

Atomic Credit Union is pleased to announce the October Volunteer of the Month, Claire Phipps! Claire is a volunteer employee and student-run member of the Jeeps Student-Run Credit Union at Bloom Vernon Elementary School!

“Claire is a very intelligent student that we are excited to have working with us this year as a Bookkeeper. She is very skilled in math and charting information. Claire always has a great attitude and has done an outstanding job so far this year!” stated Atomic’s Director of Financial Education, Andy Eisnaugle.

When asked what she enjoys most about being a part of the credit union, Claire responded, “I like the hands-on learning experience of how a financial institution operates. I really enjoy the interaction with students who participate in the student-run credit union.” Claire went on to say, “I wanted t his position because I considered it a great opportunity to gain real-world work experience. It also gives me the chance to gain financial knowledge for the future.”

Nathan Davis, the student-run credit union Champion, has done a great job in running the program for the school. We’d like to give a special thanks to him for helping us make this program so successful within Scioto County!

To learn more about Atomic Credit Union’s youth and financial education programs, visit www.atomiccu.com or call Atomic Credit Union Director of Financial Education, Andy Eisnaugle, at 800.652.2328 extension 1265. Atomic Credit Union serves over 50,000 members at 13 branch locations in Southern Ohio and also operates a total of 49 student-run credit union branches in local area schools. In addition to brick and mortar branches, Atomic offers 24/7 access to your account through their Mobile App and Digital Banking.

Left to Right – Andy Eisnaugle, Principal Sandy Smith, Claire Phipps, Nathan Davis and Cecilia Otten. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_Claire-Phipps-Scioto-County-Volunteer-of-the-Month.jpg Left to Right – Andy Eisnaugle, Principal Sandy Smith, Claire Phipps, Nathan Davis and Cecilia Otten.

Staff Report

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

