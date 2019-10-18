Annual Inspections Scheduled For Oakley Collins Bridge

Annual inspections for the Oakley C. Collins Bridge have been scheduled, and the bridge will be subject to daytime closure during the week of October 21.

Beginning Monday, October 21, and continuing through Wednesday, October 23, crews from ODOT’s bridge department will deploy its snooper truck to perform physical inspections of the bridge’s cables, towers and deck.

Weather permitting, crews will be working from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, and the bridge will be closed to traffic. The bridge will be open to evening and overnight travel, but during periods of closure, motorists will be detoured by way of U.S. Route 52 and the Ashland, Ky. 12th and 13th Street bridges at Coal Grove.

The annual inspections are part of the state’s annual bridge inspection, maintenance and research program for all bridges maintained by ODOT. While the federal requirement is to inspect bridges every two years, ODOT inspects its bridges annually, thereby enabling the department to address and correct any minor issues before they turn into major ones.