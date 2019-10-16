Scioto Foundation’s Day of Giving kicks off

In recent days the Daily Times has highlighted 40 non- profit organizations participating in the “Day of Giving.” Thurday is the day non profits members will call on friends, sympathetic community residents, staff members, businesses, corporations and individuals from Scioto County and across the country for contributions during the one-day matching gift program. Scioto Gives is offering an all time high of $45,000 match for them. The last of the this series highlights the remaining non profits but a full list can be found at www.sciotogives.com

Scenic Scioto Heritage Trail was established in 2007 and located in Scioto County in South Central Ohio, offers those who travel its over 84-miles journey through the rugged, heavily wooded Appalachian hill country and through an area rich in history, full of river lore and native American influences. For more information visit www.sciotoheritagetrail.com, find them on Facebook or reach Bill Tipton at wtipton3@columbus.rr.com or (740) 357-2070.

Hill View Retirement Center is a non profit charitable organization. We obtain some support through donations that are given to Hill View. Scioto Gives program specifically helps us with the training that we provide for our staff for residents that have dementia. Without their help, they would have to find another way to fund that. The funds provide us support to provide the training and education to support programs that our staff needs to better serve our residents that have dementia.

Time Out For Me, Inc. is a program developed and directed by Marcia Harris. Marcia has spent over 20 years building on this program. Marcia holds a Bachelor’s Degree (B.A.) in Psychology, Master’s Degree (M.A.) in Community counseling, and is an adjunct professor at Shawnee State University. Time Out For Me, Inc. is located in Portsmouth, Ohio, a small community in Appalachia. Time Out For Me, Inc. guides disadvantaged youth in their everyday skills. The youth travel each year to a couple of colleges to expose themselves to the college environment. TOFM is dedicated to enhancing the lives of our youth and we believe every young person deserves the opportunity to attend college or seek higher education.

United Way of Scioto County is a voluntary, private, non-profit corporation that consists of a volunteer Governing Board of Trustees and a small salaried staff that consists of an Executive Director and a Office Manager who provide support, assistance and professional advice to the many volunteers and individuals in the community. The United Way of Scioto County is here working in your community. The United Way continues to support and provide programs and services to individuals of your community. Through United Way, your dollars will be utilized to work for the common good of the Scioto County area. Please remember us this year and donate to the United Way!

Potter’s House Ministry is a compassionate ministry centered from the church of the Nazarene. They have a lot of social services. They are the largest food pantry in Scioto County. This, being the main thing they do. Last year they served over 30,000 people, two hundred tons of food, it is a huge operation, and that’s just the pantry. The Potters house is its own tax exempt organization and they have a board of directors. the board of directors are elected members of the church of the Nazarene. The board oversees it with Rev. Benner and with the all the ministries of the church and with the director of Potter’s house, Anita Casper. They serve all of Scioto County and for the other services, it is basically for anyone.

Animal Welfare League of Scioto County Mission: The purpose of this organization is to help the animals in our area. Jackie Servidea explained, “We have an ongoing spay and neutering program going on, it’s a reduced rate for anyone on low income or fixed income. We do that year round. One time a year, which is usually in May, we do a vaccination clinic, which is also reduced rates. The vets in the area help spay and neuter and they also help with our vaccination clinic. Scioto Gives helps us with future funding of our program to help the Animal Welfare League to stay alive in the future and help us continue our programs.

The 1810 House, is located at 1916 Waller St., Portsmouth. The house has become a showcase for local and regional history. Built circa 1810 by the Peter Kinney family, the house contains items from some of Portsmouth’s earliest settlers. The house also provide tours to local schools and the community. Contributions allow the organization to acquire and preserve artifacts and documents and maintenance the home.

Portsmouth Area Beautification Society Mission: To improve our living environment through beautification. Programs and Services: Maintaining Tracy Park for the use of concerts, community gatherings, fundraisers and weddings.

Community Services for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing is a satellite office centered in Portsmouth serving the deaf and hard of hearing. They offer interpreting, case management, and referral. For more information visit www.dsc.org

Portsmouth Area Arts Council (PAAC) contributes to the community in many ways. Some of those ways are by providing professional live theatre performances for thousands of area students each year, sponsors outreach professional theatre productions for area schools, low cost tickets for children and families, financially supports All-County Honors Music Festival and Visually Literate High School Art Show, sponsors the Portsmouth Area Children’s Theatre and annual scholarships for student actors,provides free theatre camp opportunities for local students throughout the year. For more information visit www.paac4kids.org, like them on Facebook, email info@paac4kids.org or call (740) 351-3642.

South Central Ohio Educational Service Center (SCOESC) Gifted Center collaborates with teachers, parents, students, university personnel, sponsors and volunteers from both the court system and the community. We also welcome the participation of any and all outside agencies willing to help facilitate the success of our many events and programs. Our goal is to provide unique opportunities for all students to excel in their future educational aspirations. Students develop a more mature outlook in social and public arenas, as well as profiting from interactions with other students, teachers and community members with whom they would not normally associate. Some of their programs include Artist-in-Residency, visual arts exhibitions, academic competitions, mentorship, spelling bee, district mock trial competition, Scioto County science fair, summer enrichment program scholarships, Scioto County Honors Music Festival. Sharee Price, Gifted Services Coordinator can be reached at sprice@scoesc.org, (740) 354-0229, 522 Glenwood Avenue, New Boston or you can visit www.scoesc.org for more information.

Southern Ohio Medical Center’s Development Foundation’s mission is to make a difference by identifying our community’s health and wellness needs while bridging the gap between the needs and cost of the solutions. For more information contact Mary Arnzen at arnzenm@somc.org or (740)356-2716 or visit their website www.somc.org/development.

Ohio River Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross presents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors. Programs and services they offer include lifesaving skills classes, blood drives, aid for fire victims, provision of safe shelters following natural disasters, shelter in place instruction, aid for local service people who need to get home for family emergencies.

Five new organizations are participating this year. They are as follows.

Ohio River Valley Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) is dedicated to improving the lives of families affected by Type 1 Diabetes andÂ helping raise awareness for T1D in the Ohio River Valley Area. Services include annual Type 1 Diabetes day camp and offer a support group for those suffering from T1D and their friends and families. For more information contact Melissa Sarver at mjblevins@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page Ohio River Valley T1D or the Facebook support group page Ohio River Valley T1D Community.

Friends of the Welcome Center, the Community Action Organization (CAO) strives to develop and implement strategies which appropriately mix advocacy and education, direct provision of services through agency administered programs and coordination of CAO activities with those of all other institutions, agencies and groups serving those in need. They offer a banquet hall and community meeting space at the Welcome Center. For more information call Phone: (740) 354-7541.

ASCEND Counseling and Recovery Services ’ mission is to help individuals reach their full potential in a compassionate and caring environment through integrated and comprehensive mental health and substance use disorder treatment services. Their program and services include evidenced based services to include mental health counseling, intensive outpatient substance use counseling, outpatient substance use counseling, medication assisted treatment, case management, and peer recovery support services. For more information contact Heather Timberlake, Project Management representative at (740) 876-8290 extension 287 or stop by the office located at 729 6th Street, Portsmouth.

Portsmouth Area Museums “Roy Rogers Festival” (formerly known as Portsmouth Area Community Exhibits (PACE)) has a mission to share love of the American Cowboys, Cowgirls, Indians and our heroes. Where the good guy always wins and for a good cause. To perpetuate all the things the King of the Cowboys stood for and to keep his name alive. Hopefully, with your support, we can share all the goodness of life and let his light shine through. Services they provide to the community includes a donation to the Roy Rogers Scholarship Fund for a student to attend Shawnee State University and the Roy Roger – Dale Evans Festival every August. For more information visit www.royrogersfestival.com, like them on Facebook or contact Eva Robbins at esrobbins@aol.com.

Friends of Portsmouth’s mission states they aim to catalyze and organize progress and change in our community. A few of the events they have hosted are Portsmouth Winterfest, River Days, Plant Portsmouth, and the Ducky Durby. For more information visit their Facebook page or www.friendsofportsmouth.com. Bryan Smith is the Executive Director and can be reached by email at hello@friendsofportsmouth.com.

From 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, October 17, contributions will be received on the Scioto Foundation website, www.sciotogives.org, by a simple procedure. Using the pull-down menu on the website, donors can select their charity and the amount they wish to give, list credit card information and press “donate.” Each participating nonprofit is profiled with its mission and community activities on the Scioto Gives website for viewing by interested potential donors.

Donors also may drop off checks at the Foundation office at 303 Chillicothe St., in Portsmouth or transfer stocks during the designated twelve-hour period on Oct. 17.

The matching amount each nonprofit will receive will be determined after all contributions are received. Award amounts will be announced during a reception at Oscar’s Restaurant from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m., Nov. 7. All donors and nonprofit representatives are encouraged to attend; they will join the recipients of grants awarded for the third year of the Scioto Foundation’s Scioto 365 community development initiative in a festive celebration.

Up to $45,000 matched for 12 hours Thursday only

By Hope R. Comer

None

