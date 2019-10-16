New Boston hires a police officer

During Tuesday evening’s Village Council of New Boston, Mayor Williams read a letter from Police Chief Steve Goins requesting that the Village Council hire Jill Burton and that she be voted in as a member of the New Boston Police Department starting out on a one-year probationary period, pending her completion of the physical and other tests. Mills brought the motion and Imes seconded it and the four council members approved the new hire.

The mayor also read a letter about the CVS selling liquor from the Ohio Division of Liquor in the New Boston store. No action was needed or voted upon.

Mayor Williams brought the Village Council up to date on the new lighting that is being put in their building. He said that the lighting in the BMV rooms had been replaced and that the blinds were being measured also.

The mayor let the Village Council be made aware that the Senior Center Van Service was going to expand its service up to three days now.

Village Administrator, Steve Hamilton announced the New Boston Fire Department will be flushing the hydrants from October 28th-November 2nd from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. He mentioned that folks might need to be aware that the water may show some discoloration in the water during this time period.

The Village Clerk, Lana Loper read an ordinance to allow New Boston Basketball to solicit charitable contributions from the occupants of motor vehicles, however, it passed for a 1st reading only, due to the number of Village Council present.

Later, Loper read a resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into an agreement with Sherry Chryslr Dodge Ram and US Bank for the purchase of two 2020 Dodge Ram Trucks and a motion was made by Mills and seconded by Fetty as a reading only.

Mayor Williams stated the council would need to call a special meeting to have the resolutions and ordinances passed before the next meeting in November. After discussion between the members, Mills took lead about the Christmas Parade and Breakfast with Santa which will be held December 2.

Jill Burton, a new police officer for the Village of New Boston

Parade and breakfast with Santa set for Dec. 2

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928

