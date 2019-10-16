ODOT Public Meeting, Thursday, October 17

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is hosting a series of public meetings to share with residents and other interested stakeholders details on Ohio’s future transportation system. This is part of the update to its long-range transportation plan, called Access Ohio 2045. In ODOT District 9’s region, the open house public meeting will be in at the Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce in South Point on Thursday, October 17, from 4 to 7 pm, with presentations at 4:30 and 6 pm.

Access Ohio 2045 will be an updated blueprint to guide, inform and support Ohio’s transportation policies and investment strategies for the next 20 years. ODOT is using scenario planning for this update. Scenario planning looks at multiple, possible futures for the state and its transportation system. Attendees will be able to see the alternative futures that been selected and give feedback on possible strategies at the meeting.

Who: ODOT and KYOVA Metropolitan Planning Organization

What: Open house public meeting to obtain feedback on Ohio’s future transportation system, part of Access Ohio 2045. Project details are available at Access.Ohio.gov, and residents who cannot attend can give feedback via an online survey at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Ohio-Future-Transportation-Strategies

When: Thursday, October 17, 4 – 7 pm; presentations at 4:30 and 6:00

Where: Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce

216 Collins Avenue

South Point, OH 45680