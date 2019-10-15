Scioto Foundation’s ‘Day of Giving’

As part of our ‘Day of Giving’ series, the Daily Times has prepared highlights on a dozen of the 40 participating non-profit organizations. This is part four of a five part series.

The Scioto Foundation started Scioto Gives to help local non profit organizations in our community. Scioto Gives established a ‘Day of Giving’ on which the non profits will vie for contributions from supportive friends, sympathetic community residents, staff members, businesses, corporations and individuals from Scioto County and across the country during the one-day matching gift program. This year it is offering an all time high of $45,000 match for them. The following are organizations around our community who will be reaching out on Thursday, October 17, asking for those donations to be matched by Scioto Gives.

The Counseling Center is dedicated to preventing and treating alcoholism and other drug addictions. Their credentialed clinical team, trained in evidenced based practices, motivational enhancement strategies and cognitive behavioral therapy, provides opportunities for compassionate, integrated and comprehensive physical, emotional and spiritual recovery through education, counseling and 12-step recovery programs. For more information contact Greg Gulker at ggulker@thecounselingcenter.org, (740)354-38202 or visit www.thecounselingcenter.org.

Compass Community Health, Inc. provides access to quality healthcare to all members of our community. It is located at 1634 11th Street (US HWY 52E), Portsmouth and can be reached at (740) 355-7102. For more information visit compasscommunityhealth.org.

Compass Point Housing creates a complete continuum of housing that supports individuals through all phases of recovery from substance abuse disorders. Craig Gullion is the Executive Director and can be reached at info@compasspointhousing.org or (740) 354-5192. The administrative office is located at 526 Fifth St Portsmouth. Like them on Facebook for more information.

Portsmouth Murals, Inc. upgraded the murals experience in 2019, with all new and updated kiosk signs along Front Street and a brand-new digital application. The APP is available on Apple or Android devices. For more information visit www.portsmouthohiomurals.com

Southern Ohio Performing Arts Association (SOPAA) provides an affordable variety of outstanding performing arts presentations to enrich, educate and entertain. It presents an annual series of shows ranging from Broadway musicals to classical musicians to ethnic musicians and dancers. It also sponsors “Send a Kid to a Concert Program” and discounted student tickets for shows, offers Educational Outreach Program with interactive student workshops or master classes with available artists. For more information contact Rhoni Maxwell-Rader, President at rmaxwellrader@shawnee.edu or (740)351.3094 or visit www.sopaa.org. It is located at 940 Second Street, Portsmouth.

Community Partners of Shawnee Mental Health is in business to enhance the lives of people with mental illness. Shawnee Family Health is a volunteer organization that was established in 2001 to raise funds to meet the needs of kids and adults with mental illness living at or below poverty. Services are provided at no cost to eligible individuals and families. For more information call (740)355-8686 or visit www.shawneemhc.org. They are located at 901 Washington Street, Portsmouth.

The Portsmouth Wind Symphony’s mission is to present diverse and accessible programs by utilizing local musicians from area high schools, Shawnee State University and adults from the southern Ohio region. For more information visit www.portsmouthwindsymphony.com or find them on Facebook “PWSportsmouth” you can reach Paul Hunt, Jr., the President at portsmouthwindsymphony@outlook.com or (740) 356-8354 or Trent Williams, Treasurer

at portsmouthwindsymphonytreasurer@mail.com or (740) 354-7751.

The CAY Memorial Endowment Fund Mission: To provide programs for Catholic youth in Scioto County. The CAY Memorial Endowment Fund, which was created to memorialize the 92 board members who founded the CAY organization, made their first distribution this year through the Scioto Foundation. The grant went to help Scioto County Catholic Youth attend the Catholic Youth Summer Camp in Centerburg, Ohio. Part of the grant will also benefit St. Peter/St. Monica youth as they attend a retreat in early 2018. For more information contact Will Burke at (740)354-4612.

Paul E. Johnson Memorial Fund (Main Street Portsmouth) works to provide services, incentives, and collaborative opportunities to promote a healthy economic downtown while preserving our historic integrity. Joseph Pratt is the Executive Director and can be reached at program.msp@gmail.com, (740) 464-0203, 342 Second Street, Portsmouth. For more information visit www.mspohio.org.

Connex, Inc. was started to inspire activities of play, exercise and social connections to promote health and wellness. Their vision is to inspiring health through play. In addition to Portsmouth Connex, there are also several other planned sections – including West Side Connex and New Boston Connex. The Connex is located at 2619 Gallia Street in Portsmouth. For more information contact Wendi Waugh at info@connexmoves.org or visit www.connexmoves.org

Goodwill Industries of Southern Ohio’s mission is to improve the quality of life for people who are disabled or disadvantaged by promoting self-sufficiency through our training and employment programs. Lenore Mason is the Executive Director/CEO and can be reached by email at goodwill@zoomnet.net or (740) 353-4394. The adminstrative offices are located at 324 Chillicothe Street in Portsmouth. For more information about Goodwill Industries visit www.goodwillsouthernohio.org or find them on Facebook.

Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund -The Steven A Hunter Hope Fund was established in memory of Steven Hunter in January of 2006. Our primary focus is childhood hunger and it is addressed through Steven’s Power Pack Program, providing food for the weekend for elementary aged school children with financial needs. For more information visit www.stevenshopefund.org, email contactus@stevenshopefund.org or call Mark Hunter at (740) 354-3124.

From 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on October 17, contributions will be received on the Scioto Foundation website, www.sciotogives.org, by a simple procedure. Using the pull-down menu on the website, donors can select their charity and the amount they wish to give, list credit card information and press “donate.” Each participating nonprofit is profiled with its mission and community activities on the Scioto Gives website for viewing by interested potential donors.

Donors also may drop off checks at the Foundation office at 303 Chillicothe Street in Portsmouth or transfer stocks during the designated twelve-hour period on October 17.

The matching amount each nonprofit will receive will be determined after all contributions are received. Award amounts will be announced during a reception at Oscar’s Restaurant from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. on November 7. All donors and nonprofit representatives are encouraged to attend; they will join the recipients of grants awarded for the third year of the Scioto Foundation’s Scioto 365 community development initiative in a festive celebration.

