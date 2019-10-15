Shawnee State University makes the list for U.S. News & World Report’s best colleges rankings

PORTSMOUTH – SSU came in at #117-153 in Regional Universities Midwest. Rankings for this category are for colleges that offer a full range of undergraduate programs, some master’s program but few doctoral programs. These rankings are split into four regions: north, south, Midwest and west.

SSU also came in at #151 for Top Performers on Social Mobility. Rankings in this category encompassed economically disadvantaged students who are less likely than others to finish college, but yet these colleges are more successful than others at advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students awarded with the Pell Grants, which are awarded to students whose adjusted gross family incomes are less than $50,000.

U.S. News & World Report profiled over 1,900 schools as part the Best Colleges rankings.

