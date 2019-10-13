Scioto Foundation’s “Day of Giving’ assists in needs of animals and people from youngsters to elders

This is the second part of a series that the Daily Times is highlighting the organizations that benefit from donations through the Scioto Gives program, which will host the Day of Giving on October 17. Each article highlights a few of the 40 participating non profits this year.

The Scioto Foundation started Scioto Gives to help local non profit organizations in our community. On the Day of Giving the non profits will vie for contributions from supportive friends, sympathetic community residents, staff members, businesses, corporations and individuals from Scioto County and across the country during the one-day matching gift program. This year it is offering an all time high of $45,000 match for them. The following are organizations that help children, college seekers, senior citizens and animals.

The UCAN Program is a part of the Scioto Foundation and stands for University College Access Network. It is partnered with all local school districts, the Scioto County ESC, Shawnee State University, local businesses and donors to help students plan, prepare and pay for college. local businesses and donors. This is the 11th year the program has been established in our community. For more information on UCAN contact Kim Cutlip, kim@thesciotofoundation.org, (740)354-4612 or stop by the office at 303 Chillicothe Street, Portsmouth.

Sierra’s Haven is a group of volunteers working together to find safe, loving homes for adoptable pets. In its brief existence, Sierra’s Haven has made a difference in the lives of hundreds of animals. They have saved over 5,000 lives, found new homes for almost 4,000 abandoned animals and have taken in more than 5,600 strays and those in need of medical attention since its 2006 inception. Further information can be found at www.sierrashaven.homestead.com or you can contact them directly by email sierrashaven@hotmail.com, phone (740)353-5100 or stop by 80 Easter Drive, Portsmouth it is located on top of the hill at the end of the driveway.

Catholic Social Services offers services to our community including a food pantry, Shepherd’s table (soup kitchen), Clare’s Clothing Closet, Neighbor to Neighbor (AEP utility assistance), Christmas Giving Tree, Holiday Food Baskets and more. They also provide intervention education in the areas of anger management (Adult and Adolescent), family strengthening parent education and domestic violence batterers’ intervention. For assistance contact Barbara Mckenzie bmckenzie@colscss.org, (740) 353-3185, 2311 Stockham Lane, Portsmouth or visit www.colscss.org, twitter: @colscss, linkedin: Catholic Social Services of Columbus or facebook Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Columbus.

United Scioto Senior Activities, Inc. mission statement says it provides cost-effective supportive social services to the older population of Scioto County that allows senior citizens to remain at home and to remain engaged in the community. Scioto Gives donations are used for activities for seniors and home making services provided here in Scioto County.

Operation Safety Net through the Scioto County Homeless Shelter, is a facility which recognizes the need for a safe, yet motivational and inspirational environment. Located at 615 8th Street in Portsmouth, the organization aims to ensure a high-quality environment aimed to successfully move persons from emergency shelter to permanent housing. Programs and Services include providing emergency shelter in a clean, well-run facility, assisting clients in securing affordable housing, offering budget management classes, case management and coordination, goal setting, service referrals, permanent housing placement, nutrition education, daily living skills, time and stress management, parenting skills and substance abuse referrals, providing mental health referrals through on-site evaluations and assessments, giving direct assistance to clients needing deposit and rental aid in maintaining occupancy, offering job seeking skills and resume writing classes, and operating a food pantry. For more information contact Maureen Cadogan at (740)353-4085.

The Friends of Scioto Developmental Disabilities is to support building meaningful lives. They offer programs and services that helps individuals with developmental disabilities live life to the fullest through various programs and services of support. Services are provided at no cost to eligible individuals and families. For more information or if you are interested in volunteering to help provide services for FSCDD contact Lori McNelly at FriendsofSciotoDD@gmail.com, (740)354-3803 or visit www.friendsofsciotodd.org, Facebook: FriendsofSciotoDD. They are located at 2619 Gallia St. Portsmouth.

The mission of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law. Scioto Gives funds allow BSA to maintain Camp Oyo for year-round use, in addition to several other camps within the Simon Kenton Council. Along with maintaining the camp, funds also provide a full-time and on-site ranger that runs special events for scouts and other youth. For more information reach Reece Bentley, District Executive at reese.bentley@scouting.org, (740)354-2811, visit www.skcscouts.org or the Portsmouth office located at 318 Chillicothe Street.

With 40 organizations participating this year, the aforementioned are a few of the non profits whose missions are to help people and animals in our community. Your favorite non profit may be participating and you have the chance to help them.

From 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on October 17, contributions will be received on the Scioto Foundation website, www.sciotogives.org, by a simple procedure. Using the pull-down menu on the website, donors can select their charity and the amount they wish to give, list credit card information and press “donate.” Each participating nonprofit is profiled with its mission and community activities on the Scioto Gives website for viewing by interested potential donors.

Donors also may drop off checks at the Foundation office at 303 Chillicothe Street in Portsmouth or transfer stocks during the designated twelve-hour period on October 17.

The matching amount each nonprofit will receive will be determined after all contributions are received. Award amounts will be announced during a reception at Oscar’s Restaurant from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. on November 7. All donors and nonprofit representatives are encouraged to attend; they will join the recipients of grants awarded for the third year of the Scioto Foundation’s Scioto 365 community development initiative in a festive celebration.

Assists in needs of animals and people from youngsters to elders

By Hope R. Comer | PDT hcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Hope R. Comer (740) 353-3101 ext. 1911

Reach Hope R. Comer (740) 353-3101 ext. 1911