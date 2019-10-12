Scioto Foundation’s “Day of Giving’ helps provide homes, art, education, entertainment

The Scioto Foundation started a program Scioto Gives that helps local non profit organizations in our community. Each year they host a Day of Giving when the non profits will vie for contributions from supportive friends, sympathetic community residents, staff members, businesses, corporations and individuals from Scioto County and across the country during the one-day matching gift program. This year it is offering an all time high of $45,000 match for them.

With 40 organizations participating this year ranging from arts and entertainment to providing a new home, your favorite non profit may be participating and you have the chance to help them.

Over the next few days, the Daily Times will highlight the organizations that benefit from donations through the Scioto Gives program, leading up to the Day of Giving on October 17.

From 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on October 17, contributions will be received on the Scioto Foundation website, www.sciotogives.org, by a simple procedure. Using the pull-down menu on the website, donors can select their charity and the amount they wish to give, list credit card information and press “donate.” Each participating nonprofit is profiled with its mission and community activities on the Scioto Gives website for viewing by interested potential donors.

Donors also may drop off checks at the Foundation office at 303 Chillicothe Street in Portsmouth or transfer stocks during the designated twelve-hour period on October 17.

The Scioto County Habitat for Humanity works to provide those in need with affordable and decent housing to low-income families. The organization helps place families in homes throughout Scioto County who may not ever become a home owner otherwise. It uses the money from Scioto Gives fund to make large purchases instead of taking out loans for large purchases. For more information contact Nancy Donini, Fund-raising Committee at 740-353-4993 or sciotohabitat@gmail.com, visit www.habitat.org or the site location 830 Murray Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662

Southern Ohio Museum and Cultural Center first opened its galleries and programs to the public in 1979. The mission of the Southern Ohio Museum is to engage, educate, enlighten, entertain, and enrich the regional community with quality exhibitions of art, including exhibitions of permanent collections held in trust for the benefit of the community, and developing educational opportunities to enhance access to exhibition concepts and encourage participation in the creative process. For more information, find them on Facebook at ‘Southern Ohio Museum,’ or visit the website www.somacc.com, call Mark Chepp (740)354-5629 or email mark@somacc.com SOMACC is located at 825 Gallia Street, Portsmouth.

The Portsmouth Little Theatre (PLT) is a local live theatre operated fully from volunteers. They hold auditions for four or more performances each year. The auditions and shows are open to the public. Each show takes several volunteers to put on with help from lighting back stage, costumes, set design and. of course, the actors. PLT aims to encourage and promote the dramatic and technical interests and abilities of its members, and to contribute to the cultural life of the community by providing an atmosphere that promotes interest in and access to the art of live theater. It is located at 1117 Lawson Street, Portsmouth. For more information you can email info@pltlive.com, call 740-353-7034, find them on Facebook or Instagram or visit www.pltlive.com

The matching amount each nonprofit will receive will be determined after all contributions are received. Award amounts will be announced during a reception at Oscar’s Restaurant from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. on November 7. All donors and nonprofit representatives are encouraged to attend; they will join the recipients of grants awarded for the third year of the Scioto Foundation’s Scioto 365 community development initiative in a festive celebration.

Help provide homes, art, education, entertainment

By Hope R. Comer | PDT hcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Hope R. Comer (740) 353-3101 ext. 1911

