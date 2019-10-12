County roadwork schedule for October 15-18

County crew work – road closures

Rocky Fork Rd. (CR40) in Brush Creek Township between Big Spruce-Little Bear Creek and St. Rt. 348 (see location for each date) will be closed from 7:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. County Engineer’s crew will be replacing a culvert on these dates Tuesday, October 15th at the 5.100 mile marker, Wednesday, October 16th at the 7.828 mile marker, Thursday, October 17th at the 7.540, 8.022 and 8.288 mile markers.

Subcontractor work

County/township paving – Calvert’s Lane in Washington Township, Cedar St., Oak St., Pine St. and Spruce St. in New Boston. The Shelly Company will be doing the paving. One lane will be maintained by flaggers.

County/township improvements

Washington Township – Calvert’s Lane (CR440) will be closed Monday, October 14th through Friday, October 18th day and night. Distel Construction will be completing the waterline project and County Engineer’s crew will be preparing the road for paving.

Barklow road extension – The Shelly Company will be working on the road extension project. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers as needed.

Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or you can visit us on the web at SciotoCountyEngineer.org.

Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S. Scioto County Engineer

All dates shown are weather permitting.

