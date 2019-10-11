Hileman arrested on felonious assault charges

Steven V. Hileman, 55, Lawrence Scioto Solid Waste Management Enforcement Officer and Special Deputy for both the Lawrence and Scioto County Sheriff’s Offices, now faces felonious assault charges for the alleged assault of his girlfriend.

According to reports from the Portsmouth Police Department, officers were dispatched just after 9 p.m. on Monday evening to Hileman’s residence at 843 10th Street in reference to a female who was beaten up by her boyfriend. Officers spoke with the victim, Misti Lute, 43, who officers stated had obvious injuries to her head, mouth, eye and arms. Upon speaking with Officers, Lute stated that Hileman had thrown her against a wall and beat her head off the floor. Lute also showed officers old injuries on both upper arms which included a bruised handprint where it appeared she had been grabbed in an aggressive manner. According to arresting officers Hileman denied having assaulted Lute, despite having bleeding cuts and injuries to his knuckles and a bloody nose. Hileman stated the injuries to his hands were from working on his front door, and then stated the injuries were from pushing the victim away from him.

Lute was transported to SOMC ER for treatment and was transferred to Grant Hospital in Columbus the following day with a brain bleed and multiple fractures from her injuries.

Hileman https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_ssteVE.jpg Hileman