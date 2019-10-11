2019 Recipients of the Jared “Hammer” Dever Memorial Scholarship

On May 21, 2019, at the Minford High School Senior Awards Assembly, Ethan Lauder (son of Richard and Loretta Lauder) and Luke Lindamood (son of Robert and Julie Lindamood ) each were awarded a $500.00 scholarship honoring the memory of Jared “Hammer” Dever, who passed away tragically on January 1, 2005.

Jared, son of Anita McGinnis and Terry Dever, both of Minford, Ohio was a 1997 graduate of Minford High School, where he was a three sport athlete (baseball, basketball, soccer). He excelled in the game of baseball, earning many awards including being selected for the State of Ohio First Team for the school’s division. He was awarded a collegiate baseball scholarship from Malone College in Canton, Ohio. At Malone, he continued to excel in his baseball career, being selected as Captain by his Malone teammates for his last two years of participation and breaking several long standing records for the college. To date, Jared still holds the personal records for: (1) most home runs during a Malone College career (50); (2) runs batted in (148); (3) on base percentage (.489); and (4) slugging percentage (.730).

Jared’s Malone Assistant Coach, Tom Crank (now holding the Head Coach position at Malone), shared the following: “Jared was a very competitive player and leader for his teammates as well as for others around him. He would always strive for and work hard towards his goals and would expect nor accept anything less from those around him.” Ethan and Luke both exhibit these same traits, which was just one of the many reasons for their selections for the scholarship awards.

Through the awarding of these scholarships, not only will they provide financial assistance to these very deserving students for furthering their education, but most of all, Jared’s memory will continued to be honored.

The Jared “Hammer” Dever Memorial Scholarships are made possible through donations from many loving family members. Donations can be made at any location of the Atomic Credit Union for those that may wish to make donations in Jared’s memory (under the account name of Jared Dever/Anita McGinnis).