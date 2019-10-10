27 indictments handed down

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 4 and returned 27 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Tobias Lamont Miller, 40

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

2 Counts Felonious Assault

2 Counts Kidnapping

Rafael Alfredo Morales-Aguilar, 36

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

4 Counts Felonious Assault

6 Counts Rape

Kristian R. Davis, 21

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Murder

Brandon E. Penix, 34

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Billy James Mosley, 30

West Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Breaking and Entering

Theft from a Person in a Protected Class

Receiving Stolen Property

Christopher Michael Eldridge, 35

West Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

Ashley D. Gallimore, 29

West Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Breaking and Entering

Theft from a Person in a Protected Class

Receiving Stolen Property

Timothy Alan Evans, 40

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Breaking and Entering

Theft

Receiving Stolen Property

Misty R. Malone, 35

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Theft from a Person in a Protected Class

Timothy A. Evans, 40

Lucasville, was indicted on:

Breaking and Entering

Keileigh D. Johnson, 23

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Escape

Timothy A. Evans, 40

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Theft

Johnny L. Clark, 55

Blue Creek, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Jeffrey M. Armstrong, 34

Ashland, was indicted on:

Grand Theft

Keileigh D. Johnson, 23

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Escape

Mark C. Vaughn, 40

New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:

Petty Theft

6 Counts Theft

Eric K. White, 41

Otway, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Drugs

Timothy Alan Evans, 40

Lucasville, was indicted on:

Breaking and Entering

Brian Joseph Bauer, 38

Lucasville, was indicted on:

Breaking and Entering

Jeffery B. Boggs, 47

Wheelersburg, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Marcus Allen Potter, 22

Lucasville, was indicted on:

Petty Theft

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Donald L. Ellis, 47

Lucasville, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Caleb Martin Bailey, 32

South Webster, was indicted on:

Domestic Violence

Michael R. Keeton, 41

Bucyrus, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Blake H. Barker, 30

Ashland, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Heroin

Possession of Heroin

Delorean L. Calhoun, 30

Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Heroin

Possession of Heroin

James M. Lute, 30

McDermott, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault