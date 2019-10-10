27 indictments handed down

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 4 and returned 27 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
Tobias Lamont Miller, 40
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
2 Counts Felonious Assault
2 Counts Kidnapping
Rafael Alfredo Morales-Aguilar, 36
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
4 Counts Felonious Assault
6 Counts Rape
Kristian R. Davis, 21
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Murder
Brandon E. Penix, 34
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Billy James Mosley, 30
West Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Breaking and Entering
Theft from a Person in a Protected Class
Receiving Stolen Property
Christopher Michael Eldridge, 35
West Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
Ashley D. Gallimore, 29
West Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Breaking and Entering
Theft from a Person in a Protected Class
Receiving Stolen Property
Timothy Alan Evans, 40
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Breaking and Entering
Theft
Receiving Stolen Property
Misty R. Malone, 35
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Theft from a Person in a Protected Class
Timothy A. Evans, 40
Lucasville, was indicted on:
Breaking and Entering
Keileigh D. Johnson, 23
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Escape
Timothy A. Evans, 40
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Theft
Johnny L. Clark, 55
Blue Creek, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Jeffrey M. Armstrong, 34
Ashland, was indicted on:
Grand Theft
Keileigh D. Johnson, 23
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Escape
Mark C. Vaughn, 40
New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:
Petty Theft
6 Counts Theft
Eric K. White, 41
Otway, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Drugs
Timothy Alan Evans, 40
Lucasville, was indicted on:
Breaking and Entering
Brian Joseph Bauer, 38
Lucasville, was indicted on:
Breaking and Entering
Jeffery B. Boggs, 47
Wheelersburg, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Marcus Allen Potter, 22
Lucasville, was indicted on:
Petty Theft
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Donald L. Ellis, 47
Lucasville, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Caleb Martin Bailey, 32
South Webster, was indicted on:
Domestic Violence
Michael R. Keeton, 41
Bucyrus, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Blake H. Barker, 30
Ashland, was indicted on:
Trafficking in Heroin
Possession of Heroin
Delorean L. Calhoun, 30
Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:
Trafficking in Heroin
Possession of Heroin
James M. Lute, 30
McDermott, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault