Commissioners accept J&FS and CPS memoranda

The Scioto County Commissioners met for their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday with several pieces of legislation on the agenda regarding Job & Family Services and Children Services. Commissioners accepted memoranda of understanding with the Department of Job & Family Services regarding Title XX, Title XX transfer and Child, Family and Adult Community Protection Services Contract, TANF Contract, and Kinship Caregiver Program.

TANF promotes economic self-sufficiency and meeting social service needs of low income individuals while providing assistance and ensuring families can care for children in their own homes, while Title XX provides services to children at risk of abuse or neglect not to exceed $720,000.

According to Commissioner Bryan Davis, the Kinship Caregiver Program provides funds for extended family members that provide care for a child. “Its purpose is to provide reasonable and necessary relief of child caring functions so kinship caregivers can provide and maintain a home totals $127,737 which will expire on Sept. 30 of 2020 and goes to families which currently do not receive the same funding as foster parents.

On the same subject of Children Services, commissioners stated they had been made aware of the Job & Family Services Report regarding the organization but stated they would not comment until the Children Services Board has had a chance to review the report. “We will definitely give them an opportunity to read through that report, and then give them the chance to respond accordingly before we make a statement,” said Commissioner Davis. “We’ll see what the results of their board meeting this morning is and go from there. That’s all we’re going to say at this time.”

In other matters of business, commissioners accepted memorandum of understanding from the Scioto County Prosecutor and City of Portsmouth Fire Department regarding vehicle usage and communication regarding Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) state victim assistance act grant award and acceptance forms.

By Ivy Potter

