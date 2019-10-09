Akron rescue taking in mange 40

One group has stepped in to help the Scioto County Dog Pound and the newly rescued dogs referred to as the mange 40. One Of A Kind Pet Rescue, located in Akron, traveled to Scioto County on Monday and transported 15 of the 40 animals back with them to their facility. According to Scioto County Dog Pound Director Darrell Keller (DK) the organization, which learned of the animals in need from a mutual rescue organizer, was so moved after seeing the animals and learning of their resilience that after taking 15 dogs made arrangements to make another trip to Scioto County on Friday and take the remaining 30 plus dogs into rescue as well.

According to DK, the assistance will take a great burden from the local pound which has constructed temporary kennels, required the help of numerous volunteers, and more than doubled their cleaning procedures to keep contamination from spreading to other 19 dogs in the facility, just to house the animals thus far.

It was also stated by DK that the three adult dogs which managed to escape from their kennels earlier this week were still roaming the area surrounding the pound and due to their timid nature would be trapped and returned to the facility. While One of Kind Rescue will be taking most if not all of the mange 40 into their rescue, the Scioto County Dog Pound will still be accepting donations towards medical bills for the animals which began treatment for their conditions this week. Those interested in donating towards previous bills or new expenses can donate to the mange 40 through Lost & Found Pets of Scioto County or directly to One of a Kind Rescue.

The remaining animals will be taken into rescued on Friday by One Of A Kind Pet Rescue. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_Mange1010.jpg The remaining animals will be taken into rescued on Friday by One Of A Kind Pet Rescue.