Alzheimer’s Association OffersMemory Disorder Caregiver Support Group at new location in Scioto County

PORTSMOUTH – Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia often has a major impact on the family. There is increased stress due to changes in lifestyle, family roles and the affected person’s behavior and needs. It’s normal for the family caregiver to feel overwhelmed, confused and emotionally drained at times.

Memory Disorder Caregiver support groups can help.

The Scioto County Alzheimer’s Association Memory Disorder Caregiver Support Group is changing its meeting site in hopes of providing a centralized/convenient location. The group will meet on the third Thursday of each month at Hill View Retirement Center – Forrest Room (Main Entrance), 1610 28th St., Portsmouth. The support group meetings will be held from 2-3:30 p.m. Erica Kegley of Blessed at Home and Ann Luther of SOMC Hospice will serve as facilitators for the group. The first meeting to be held at the new location will be October 17, 2019. “I hope everyone in the community affected by any type of dementia or memory disorder will attend these meetings. As a caregiver, it is vitally important for your emotional and physical health to feel supported and understood. It’s necessary to have the time, space and opportunity to vent your feelings of frustration, grief, anger, resentment and many other associated emotions. These support groups allow caregivers to do just that, while learning from one another”, said Melissa Dever, BSW, LSW, Southeastern Ohio Program Director, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter.

The program is free and open to family caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s disease, related dementia or any type of memory disorder in Scioto County, as well as neighboring communities.

Family caregiver support groups are small discussion groups for caregivers, family members and friends of people with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. It is an opportunity for caregivers, family members and/or friends of persons with dementia to gather together to discuss issues related to Alzheimer’s disease, other types of dementia and memory disorders to discuss care-giving challenges and exchange information and ideas, and provide mutual support with others who are in similar situations.

To learn more about the caregiver support group meeting or other Association programs and services, contact Ms. Dever at (740) 578-4382 or (800) 272-3900.

Various programs and services of the Alzheimer’s Association are funded in part by the Ohio Department of Aging through the Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio and the Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. All services are provided without regard to race, age, color, religion, sex, disability, national origin, or ancestry.

