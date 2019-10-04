Zetting crowned Miss Ohio Jr. Princess

Most five-year-old little girls are playing and spending their time doing fun summer activities, but one little girl spent her time doing things for others first and then winning the title of USA National Miss Ohio Jr. Princess.

This upcoming summer, Lilly Walden-Zetting, a five-year-old, kindergarten student at Valley Local Elementary School, will compete for the national title of USA National Jr. Princess, as well as a $5,000 scholarship at the national pageant. Zetting will compete in evening gown, interview and a runway fashion show event in order to claim the honor of being crowned the national winner.

Zetting has spent the last year as the Local Title Miss Scioto County Jr. Princess. During this time she helped at many charitable events in our community, such as the Autism Project of Southern Ohio, Backpacks for Columbus City Schools, and worked with her elementary school on an anti-bullying book called, “Draw Awareness to Bullying and Illustrate Kindness,” that local schools in Scioto County received for her platform CrownCares. She really enjoys volunteering and doing as much community service as she can, and loves to try and give back to her community. Zetting’s parents are Brittany and Patrick Zetting and she has three brothers Gavin, Tavin, and Owen.

Zetting was crowned, 2020 USA National Miss Ohio Jr. Princess on Labor Day weekend in Dayton, Ohio. This coming year as USA National Miss Ohio Jr. Princess, she is excited to partner with our local Children Service Agency to bring a new program called Lilly’s Royal Birthdays, where she will drop off as many birthdays in a bag as she can, each month to be delivered to local children in foster care either on their birthday or birthday month. She wants every child to know they are special and to have a great birthday. Each package will include a card, balloons, a small present, candles and the items to make a birthday cake. She is also excited to continue working with Crown Cares on another book and speaking to local schools about anti-bullying.

Zetting is to represent Ohio at the USA National Miss Scholarship Pageant in Disney World June 28th – July 4th, 2020.

Speaking with Zetting about winning she said, “I’m super excited and shocked I won!” Then, when asked what are you most excited about doing as USA National Miss Ohio Jr. Princess? “I’m excited about teaching everyone to not bully and telling people it isn’t nice and hurts feelings, and getting to go to Disney World this summer!”

Lilly hopes this year will continue to bring amazing people into her life that will forever help her change lives in our community. USA National Miss provides young women ages four to 25 with the opportunity to combine their love of pageantry with other optional elements to custom design their pageant experience- whether their focus is on fashion and modeling, or talent, education, community service, and mentorship. Awarding six prestigious national titles, USA National Miss has awarded nearly a million dollars in cash, prizes and full-ride college scholarships since 2010. Delegates can also earn titles, crowns, prizes and scholarship money in optional competitions in areas of interest to them including academics, community service and talent. “USA National Miss combines all the beauty and excitement of pageantry with the glamour and energy of a runway fashion show – while recognizing the personal achievement, community involvement and academic excellence of young women all across the USA,” said USA National Miss Founder Jackie Watson. “Our program is designed to award young women for their accomplishments, and to mentor them to reach their goals and unleash their true potential, while encouraging them to be articulate young women with a strong sense of self-worth.”

As Zetting works through her kindergarten year, she will have something wonderful to look forward to for the summer, who wouldn’t want to spend a week at Disney World and get to wear all that princess stuff little girls love to do? Good Luck Lilly!

