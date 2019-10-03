“Mange 40” seeking donations

The Scioto County Pound is asking the community for assistance after taking on a large number of animals this week which were pulled from an unfortunate situation. According to local animal advocates, the pound has brought in 40 dogs throughout the week from one location in the Lucasville/Minford area. All of the animals suffer from severe mange and fleas and are relatively unsocialized. Although the animals have been fed, several are in very bad shape and will require thousands of dollars in vet care, according to rescuers. According to those close to the situation, many of the dogs were drop offs and received food and water but were never vetted. The adult animals of what were originally dubbed “the mange 30” (now 40) began arriving at the pound on Tuesday, with feral pups approximately 10-12 weeks old being brought in throughout the week as they were trapped.

To prepare for the influx of animals, the pound established several new semi-permanent kennels which are to serve as exercise runs for the new dogs. Volunteers along with SCP staff have been working since late September to make accommodations for the mange 30 in assembling kennels and establishing shelter, but donations are still needed to keep the animals comfortable. The Scioto County Pound and its affiliated organizations are asking for donations on behalf of the mange 30, in the form of monetary and item donations. Volunteers are also needed to assist in socializing the newly acquired animals and to tend to basic needs.

It is estimated that over $2,000 worth of medication is needed for the animals to begin their fight against mange, with additional vet bills expected for several of the dogs who face additional health battles.

Donations can be made by calling or stopping in to Shawnee Animal Clinic for vet care, through Lost And Found Pets of Scioto County at P.O. Box 581 Lucasville, OH 4564 , or by PayPal at lostandfoundpets_ofsciotocounty@yahoo. The organization asks that donations be marked MANGE 30 to ensure funds are sent to the appropriate account. A donation jar will also be present at the Scioto County Dog Pound.

Several puppies were among those brought to the pound facing severe mange. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_MANGE1.jpg Several puppies were among those brought to the pound facing severe mange.