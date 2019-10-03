Valley’s Homecoming Friday against Oak Hill

The Valley Indians will be celebrating their 2019 Football Homecoming on Friday, October 4th at 6:45 p.m. prior to kickoff of the varsity game. The Indians will be hosting the Oak Hill Oaks.

This year’s Homecoming Queen is Brooklyn Buckle. Brooklyn is the daughter of Tim & Leslie Buckle of Lucasville. Brooklyn has participated in volleyball, basketball, track, softball, pep club, green club, Bible Club, prom committee, and tutoring at elementary school. She is an active member of the Rubyville Community Church youth group. Brooklyn will be escorted by Tre` Bratchett and Kayden Mollette. Tre` is the son of Robbie & Kelly Bratchett of Portsmouth and Melissa Holley of Portsmouth. Kayden is the son of Steve & Summer Mollette of Lucasville.

Kasen Ward will serve as the flower girl. Judson Ward will perform the duties of crown bearer. Kasen and Judson are the children of Josh & Kari Ward of South Shore.

The 1st Senior Attendant is Gwen Thompson. Gwen is the daughter of Kevin & Kristyn Thompson of Lucasville. She will be escorted by Daegen Glover, son of Jason & Malinda Glover of Wheelersburg.

The 2nd Senior Attendant is Gabriella Egbert. Gabriella is the daughter of Dale & Gracie Egbert of Lucasville. She will be escorted by Wyatt Tubb, son of Aaron & Jennifer Tubb of Lucasville.

SCCTC Attendant is Abigail Gambill. Abigail is the daughter of Kevin & Sonja Gambill of Lucasville and Stephanie Thompson of Lucasville. She will be escorted by Jacob Brickey, son of Paul & Lisa Brickey of Lucasville.

Junior Attendant is Natalie Buckle. Natalie is the daughter of Tim & Leslie Buckle of Lucasville. She will be escorted by Andrew Andronis, son of Mark & Vickie Andronis of Lucasville.

Sophomore Attendant is McKenna Dunham. McKenna is the daughter of Jason & Jodi Dunham of Lucasville. She will be escorted by Caleb Powell, son of Tim & Teresa Powell of McDermott.

Freshman Attendant is Breanna Cooper. Breanna is the daughter of Chuck & Julie Cooper of Lucasville. She will be escorted by Colten Buckle, son of Tim & Leslie Buckle of Lucasville.

The Homecoming Dance will be held immediately following the varsity football game.