Founding Member of Cold War Patriots Greg Austin Presents Commemorative Official Cold War Patriots National Day of Remembrance™ Pin to Tennessee Senators Lamar Alexander & Marsha Blackburn in Washington, DC

DENVER, COLO. (Oct. 1, 2019) – Greg Austin, founding member of the Cold War Patriots Advisory Committee, was in Washington, DC, recently to present a commemorative Official Cold War Patriots National Day of Remembrance™ lapel pin to Tennessee Senators Lamar Alexander and Marsha Blackburn.

Each year since 2009, Cold War Patriots (CWP), a division of Professional Case Management, has encouraged the U.S. Senate to designate October 30 as the National Day of Remembrance for former nuclear weapons complex workers. This year, Senator Alexander will introduce the resolution to the Senate. The Senator also introduced the resolution last year with 16 other Senators co-sponsoring it.

In addition to the official declaration, CWP holds events across the nation to honor the living legends and remember those who sacrificed their health and lives to keep America free by working in these nuclear facilities. CWP will commemorate the 11th Annual Official National Day of Remembrance with 11 events across the country in late October. All events will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and will include lunch.

11th Annual Official Cold War Patriots National Day of Remembrance™ Celebrations

● Arvada, CO – Tuesday, October 22, co-sponsored by Red Rocks Medical Center Charity Fund

● Crownpoint, NM – Wednesday, October 23

● Paducah, KY – Wednesday, October 23, co-sponsored by American Cancer Society

● Española, NM – Thursday, October 24, co-sponsored by American Legion Post 17

● Hamilton, OH – Thursday, October 24, co-sponsored by Maple Knoll Village and Heartland Hospice Care

● Piketon, OH – Friday, October 25, co-sponsored by National Church Residences and Pike County Senior Center

● Oak Ridge, TN – Friday, October 25, co-sponsored by Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee and Mobile Meals

● Las Vegas, NV – Monday, October 28, co-sponsored by Nathan Adelson Hospice

● Amarillo, TX – Monday, October 28, co-sponsored by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1475

● Richland, WA – Wednesday, October 30, co-sponsored by Chaplaincy Hospice and Palliative Care

● North Augusta, SC – Wednesday, October 30, co-sponsored by Affinis Hospice

“It was an honor to meet the Senators in DC this week, and they join us in celebrating these unsung heroes of the Cold War who worked tirelessly – and often in secret – to protect the United States,” says Austin. “The Cold War Patriots Official National Day of RemembranceTM and the celebrations we’ll host at various locations across the U.S. ensure the valuable contributions of these workers are not forgotten.”

Cold War Patriots is a community resource organization that is the nation’s strongest and most sustained voice advocating for nuclear weapons worker benefits. To learn more about the Cold War Patriots Official National Day of Remembrance™, visit https://coldwarpatriots.org/about-us/national-day-remembrance-2019/ or call 888-903-8989 for more information on the free events.

