Davis voiced concerns about SCCPS

The regularly scheduled Scioto County Commissioners Tuesday meeting started with the items on the agenda but later the discussion turned toward Scioto County Children Protective Services once again. In regular business the Commissioners adopted a resolution congratulating Minford Volunteer Fire Department on their 75th Anniversary. Commissioner Bryan Davis stated that Minford, like many local volunteer fire departments, are always looking for more help and that anyone with spare time and an interest in volunteering should contact their local volunteer fire department for information on getting involved. Davis also stated that being someone who has personally needed assistance from Minford Volunteer Fire Department, their services are appreciated. Commissioners also approved a request from Southern Ohio Task Force to use a spot in the courthouse lobby as part of Domestic Violence awareness month, approved payment of moral obligations, and approved the minutes of September 24.

Off the agenda, commissioners commented that they had not heard any new information from Children’s Services regarding their request several months earlier about an inquiry on active cases, but did comment some continued concerns with the organization. “I’m getting really tired hearing about the failure of our system for our kids. I’ve voiced my opinions to the CPS board, I’m hoping this month they will have some of our suggestions for improving things,” said Davis. “It seems to me that we continue to deal with issues internally at CPS where children are reintroduced to bad environments.” Davis stated that questions about the organization have been brought up again regarding the vehicle accident which happened late last week in which a child was killed and others were seriously injured.