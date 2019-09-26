Make Silence your Friend

About to make an important life decision? Don’t rush; make silence your best friend for a few hours About to review a few notes for an important meeting? Don’t rush; let silence increase your focus. Need to think creatively before your next task? Silence is exactly what you need to connect the dots. Need to refresh yourself before you begin your new project? Try napping with silence. Got up on the wrong side of the bed? Let silence conquer your negative attitude with meditation silently repeating a positive confirmation 5 to 10 times. In spite of the emotions that may create obstacles in your life, it is vital to your mental state of mind that you are ready to combat your emotional doubts or obstacles with a clear mind generated by silence. Yes, studies indicate that thinking of absolutely nothing (silence) for 5 to 10 minutes daily can produce great results by giving your amazing brain the break it needs in order to refresh and reconnect with the positive imagery you initially created as you aimed for positive actions, reactions, and results.

Let’s pause here a moment. In order for this technique to work, you must develop a habit of routinely connecting with silence (no phone, television, radio, social media, traffic, or outside voices) during your designated time for a period of 21 days. This is when your amazing brain will begin to take you seriously and recognize that you truly desire silence to be your best friend! The good news is you will begin to feel refreshed immediately as you learn to daily reject the external forces in life during your designated period of time. Continuing with this routine of silence will boost your focus mentally and spiritually. It is only when you reject silence as your best friend that you will lose focus and an important part of you. I challenge you today to make silence a daily part of your routine and regain your best friend who lives inside of you! Jumpstart your brain; jumpstart your life!

