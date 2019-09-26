Blues Bash To Close Final Friday Season

Season 5 of the Final Friday in Boneyfiddle concert series presents the season finale “Blues Bash @ Three Bridges” this Friday, September 27th. Season 5 has experienced unprecedented attendance beginning in May with Portstock. “Even though Portstock was rained out, we held it the following Friday and still had a full venue” said Julia Black, co-founder of the non profit Boneyfiddle Project which presents these events. Each Final Friday concert is themed and this season featured Music@the Center, IIIRD Tyme Out @Three Bridges which drew over 1,200 people and Rockin on Second Street.

Three Bridges is the regular location for the concert series featuring views of 3 Portsmouth Bridges, the Ohio River and the rolling hills of Kentucky. “People really enjoy being able to bring their family, a chair or blanket, and listen to world class music for free. Craft vendors and good food really add to a great festival atmosphere” said Black.

In addition to plenty of nearby, and on site, parking Fridays event will feature an enhanced digital sound system to accommodate the growing venue. “ I can’t think of another family friendly outdoor concert series that has been so fully embraced by the community” added Black. She said “we have as much fun presenting these concerts as the audiences who attend them.

Friday’s concert begins at 5:30 pm with performances by Nevada Hart & Ashley Huffer, Micah Kesselring, Mikey Mike & the Big Unit and Sean Carney and the Joint Rockers.