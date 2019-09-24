Oliver resigns from CPS board

The Scioto County Commissioners accepted the resignation of Children Services Board President Al Oliver during their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday morning.

According to commissioners, Oliver resigned from his position on the board due to personal reasons and the role of acting president will now be taken over by Jim Haas, former vice-chairman of the board.

Oliver’s resignation comes after several months of scrutiny on the organization from both the public and commissioners themselves after the death of infant Dylan Groves who, prior to his death, was removed from and then returned to the care of his parents who now stand trial for the aggravated murder of the child.

The questions about the events leading up to the infant’s death launched a third party investigation into CPS performed by Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Previous comments from Commissioner Cathy Coleman called upon Oliver to step up in his role as board chairman and “fulfill the board’s obligations to the children of the county.”

Commissioners were also able to comment that the investigation into an information leak which shared sensitive information from an executive session of the Children Services Board was now being handled by the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office. “I can say that the Prosecutor’s Office is interviewing people in regards to it [leak],” said Commissioner Bryan Davis. “And if they haven’t began already they will be.”

Commissioner Mike Crabtree stated parties interested in filling the now vacant seat on the Children Services Board may send letters expressing interest to Children Services, which will then be forwarded to commissioners for their consideration.

In other matters of business, commissioners accepted notification from the Ohio Public Defender regarding indigent reimbursement for June 2018 with only 50% of the $65,000 being reimbursed to the county.

