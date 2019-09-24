Council adds 5 items to agenda.

Portsmouth City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening where council permitted five additional pieces of legislation to be added to the agenda.

An ordinance to amend the Salary Ordinance as amended by Ordinance No. 39 of 2019 based on a wage study/proposal submitted to the office of the city manager, to reflect wage increases for the positions of city solicitor, assistant solicitor, legal secretary, and investigator, to be effective before the current term of the city solicitor expires given that the city solicitor position is not permitted to receive a raise approved during a term and to repeal ordinance No. 39 of 2019 was among those added to the agenda.

The ordinance was amended to also include the position of auditor, and after some debate from council on the total cost of meeting these salary increases the item was passed for a first reading. A resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into a cooperative agreement to submit an application to the Ohio Public Works Commission for the 2020 Scioto County Joint Project for Waterline Replacement in Washington Township, a resolution to authorize the city manager to enter into a cooperative agreement with the U.S Army Corps of Engineers for a floodwall improvement project in the area from McGovney’s Dock to Labold Field behind Spartan Stadium and the Wastewater Plant at no cost to the city, and a resolution authorizing the City of Portsmouth to prepare and submit an application to participate in the Ohio Public Works Commission state capital improvement and or local transportation improvement program and to execute contracts as required were all adopted by council.

Lastly, a resolution was passed to express full support to induction consideration of Glenn Presnell into the NFL Hall of Fame.

One item originally set on the agenda, an ordinance authorizing the vacation of the alley located at 616 and 618 9th Street, was passed for a third reading while a second item authorizing the appropriation of $29,000 for the purchase of a software upgrade was passed under emergency status.

All remaining items on the agenda were passed for their respective first and second readings.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter at (740)353-3101 extension 1932

